Sam Darnold Could Play Role in Jets’ 2023 QB Search

The ghosts of New York Jets quarterbacks’ past have come up in the news in recent days. First, Seattle Seahawks free agent Geno Smith was linked to the franchise after an NFL insider revealed that Gang Green has explored the idea of a reunion.

Now, a new March 1 report suggests that Sam Darnold could play a role in their pursuit of Derek Carr. ESPN’s David Newton informed: “While the [Carolina] Panthers are meeting with Derek Carr in Indianapolis, their focus is more on mid-level (salary-wise) veteran quarterbacks. They already have had preliminary discussions with representatives of Sam Darnold, per sources. Darnold makes sense if they plan to draft a QB.”

The Panthers are currently one of the only known suitors in competition with the Jets to land Carr in free agency. If they feel Darnold is a strong enough option to start in 2023, the byproduct of that confidence could help New York.

After all, the fewer bidders Carr has, the less money general manager Joe Douglas might have to shell out for him on the open market. The former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller has also visited with the New Orleans Saints both in Louisiana and Indianapolis at the NFL combine.

Panthers HC Frank Reich Discusses Derek Carr as QB Option

Carolina head coach Frank Reich was in attendance at the NFL combine, and he addressed the idea of signing Carr in free agency.

Steve Reed of the Associated Press relayed his response: “We have to see if this is the right fit, if this is an answer. Part of that is, yes, this is a good option. But we have to look at all our options and this is the time of the year that we do that.”

Reich echoed that message during an interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, going into a little further detail on the situation.

“It went well,” Reich told Siciliano on his meeting with Carr, calling him a “phenomenal passer” and a “really good leader.” He added that “it would be malpractice” for the Panthers not to do their due diligence on every potential quarterback option whether that’s drafting someone in round one or signing a more expensive veteran like Carr.

As Newton expressed, many believe Reich and the Panthers organization would prefer to develop a prospect behind a cheaper 2023 starter like Darnold. The front office also traded up to select Matt Corral in 2022, although that move was made under the Matt Rhule coaching regime.

Later, on March 1, AP’s Reed also reported that “the Panthers will have more talks with Derek Carr next week as they continue to evaluate whether to sign a veteran QB or draft one No. 9 overall — or perhaps both.”

NFL Insider Says Jets Have 1 Eye ‘Laser-Trained’ on Derek Carr

Heavy on Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo is at the NFL Combine as well, and he gave his take on the Carr situation during his national column on March 1.

“Douglas was effusive in his praise of Carr,” Lombardo relayed, “calling the former quarterback a ‘high-level producer … Ultra-intelligent, on the tape you see the talent, the release, the velocity, the way he gets the ball out, decision-making and accuracy.’ Likewise, by meeting with the Jets twice in as many weeks seems to telegraph that the interest is strong and mutual between team and prospective quarterback.”

He did add that Aaron Rodgers has never left Gang Green’s plans as a potential trade candidate, however, voicing: “It would seem the Jets have one eye toward Aaron Rodgers, with another laser-trained on Carr. Whether these sides come to terms on a deal, especially if it happens this week, will be the biggest story to emerge from this Combine.”

Lombardo also quoted Douglas, who stated: “We have a meeting planned [with Carr in Indianapolis] this week, and we’ll see how that goes. We’ll be ready to pull the trigger when we have to.”

The Jets and owner Woody Johnson reportedly met with Carr again on March 1, after Douglas’ February 28 remarks.