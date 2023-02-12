Jets Target NFL Legacy With NYJ Ties as New WRs Coach: Report

The New York Jets still have some staff positions to fill after the Super Bowl.

Chief among them is Miles Austin’s old role as Gang Green’s wide receivers coach. The former NFL wideout was suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy and will not return in 2023.

On February 12, ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed one of the first known candidates for the job — and his last name should resonate with fans. He tweeted: “Jets requested permission to interview [Detroit] Lions’ assistant WR coach Seth Ryan for their WR coaching job. The son of Rex could land with the team his father once coached.”

More on Jets’ WR Coach Candidate Seth Ryan, Son of Rex Ryan

This would be a promotion for Ryan if he accepts the interview and is offered the job, meaning the Lions would have to match with some sort of promotion to keep him. Who is Seth Ryan though, besides an NFL legacy with a well-known dad?

Rex’s son played wide receiver at Clemson from 2013 through 2016, winning a National Championship with the university during his final season. Before that, New York Post reporter Brian Costello recalled that “Seth used to run around the practice fields in Florham Park when Rex was HC” from 2009 through 2014.

He entered the coaching world immediately after graduating from Clemson, starting as an intern with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 under former Jets assistant Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was the wide receivers coach for that LAC staff, by the way, and he’s currently competing in the Super Bowl.

Ryan ended up staying with the Chargers for four years, graduating from intern to offensive quality control coach in 2019 and 2020. Lynn was the head coach for all four of those seasons, as Ryan “worked primarily with the team’s wide receivers” according to his coaching bio.

In Detroit from 2021 through 2022, Ryan has helped wide receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams transition from college to the pros. St. Brown enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022. He served as the assistant WRs coach behind current wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El — another ex-player — and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.