Competitive Jets Roster Battle Is ‘On Like Donkey Kong’

The New York Jets are already through two of four preseason game-weeks in 2023. Before we know it, Week 1 will be here but there’s still plenty to talk about before then.

Back again to discuss are our writers Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr. and Michael Obermuller, and this week’s topics will be eye-catching performers, under-the-radar takeaways from the Carolina Panthers win, the situation at running back, Zach Wilson’s development, the first episode of Hard Knocks and more.

First, a look back at our latest mailbag articles:

Jets Reactions After Preseason Domination of Panthers

1. Are any players that you didn’t expect to make the 53-man roster beginning to catch your eye through two preseason outings?

Boy Green:

I thought this guy had a really good chance of making it based on getting selected in the 2023 draft, but linebacker Zaire Barnes certainly popped against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s going to be a fun battle for that linebacker No. 4 role on this team, and I could see it going a number of ways. It might be a little too prisoner of the moment coming off of the weekend, but Barnes should have a really good case for making this team.

Obermuller:

Barnes has been a pleasant surprise and I definitely think he’ll make the roster — to piggyback off Paul for a minute. Newcomer Nick Vigil is also a name to watch in that area, if the Jets keep five linebackers this summer.

Having said that, the tight end battle has been catching my eye week-in and week-out. Kenny Yeboah has looked really refined in year three, both as a blocker and a route-runner. It might be an unpopular opinion if he makes the roster over Zack Kuntz, but right now he’s the better player.

For a TE4 role, it’ll come down to special teams impact and long-term potential. Yeboah is a solid special teamer, but Kuntz has shown some spunk in that area too, and he was drafted for a reason (higher ceiling).

This should be a narrow head-to-head all the way up until the cutdown, and don’t forget E.J. Jenkins either. This dude is MASSIVE when you see him in pads and with all three of these TEs getting into the end zone in Carolina, this roster competition is on like Donkey Kong.

P.S. It would be a mistake to cut all three this summer. The Jets should keep a TE4 this time around.

2. Give me an under-the-radar takeaway from the Jets’ second preseason outing against the Panthers.

BG:

I’m not sure a lot of people are talking about this, but it continues to get reaffirmed. The Jets have finally figured out special teams and that’s a really big deal.

Thomas Morstead has been very reliable, and so has Greg Zuerlein for that matter. You always want great special teams play because it is a third of the game, but it will be even more important in 2023.

When you have a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers paired with a defense like this, you’re going to be in every game. If that happens, field goals and punts are going to be even more important and even more under the microscope. Thank goodness the Jets finally figured that situation out after all these years.

MO:

Nathaniel Hackett was the star of the show for the Jets offense on Saturday.

I had an obligation on August 12, so I recorded the game and watched it later on. Before I viewed it, I heard a lot about Zach Wilson and how well he played — which excited me as a bit of a Wilson fan.

Having said that, I left the outing uninspired by the QB play overall. It was the new offensive coordinator that caught my attention.

The run schemes, the short passing routes that crisscrossed defenders, the well-planned screens, and the general cohesion from the offense impressed me. It’s exactly what we rarely saw under Mike LaFleur, and it reminded me of the New England Patriots offense during Mac Jones’ rookie season.

Jones never did much to wow me as a quarterback, but the Josh McDaniels system made him look a whole lot better than he was. That’s how I felt about Wilson and Tim Boyle in Carolina.

3. After an impressive performance from the young Jets running back unit vs Carolina, do you still believe the franchise should sign Dalvin Cook or some sort of veteran RB?

BG:

I’m going to be blunt, regardless of what happens during the preseason that won’t — and quite frankly — shouldn’t change your decision on Cook. In my Allen Iverson voice, we are talking about preseason.

It was an encouraging sign to see some pop from these guys but come on man. Dalvin Cook is a game-changer and he still would be if the team added him. I’m hopeful that Breece Hall can eventually return to form, but to expect that at the beginning of the season would be naive and short-sighted.

Get him ready for when it matters — you have to sign Cook if that is a viable option, which it seems to be.

MO:

I was among those calling out Michael Carter to prove he deserves to be here ahead of the second preseason outing, and I was proud when he did. I can give you all the numbers again — there are statistics that argue Zonovan Knight was a more efficient runner than Cook last year — but let’s not harp on the same things over and over.

There is another angle to consider here, and it has to do with coaching, culture and rewarding hard work. Cook appears to be jerking the Jets franchise around for more money, and Hall — the new face of the RB room — has made it clear that he’s not interested in the front office adding a veteran.

Obviously, Carter and Knight probably wouldn’t like that either. As a head coach, you have to consider these things, as well as the messaging that every move sends to your locker room. Right now, these players are earning it and if Robert Saleh wants his culture to follow mottos like “All Gas No Brake” and “60%,” he should reward his athletes with a show of faith when they deserve it.

4. What did you think of Zach Wilson’s performance against the Panthers?

BG:

It was boring and I loved it. Wilson has struggled to play the quarterback position. Saturday’s performance wasn’t likely the lead story on ESPN, but it was exactly what the team was hoping to see from their young passer.

I’m hoping that in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game coming up, we see splash and consistency. We saw different flavors through the first two weeks and now it’s time to make a new recipe heading into this third game.

MO:

It’s ironic/funny, I’m the guy that’s defended Wilson on social media when the mob was trying to run him out of town. Yet when I reacted to his performance in Carolina, I had Wilson supporters coming at me on X (Twitter).

I’m not mad at Wilson for playing boring and hitting the one-yard screens and the passes in the flat, but if that’s all it takes for New York to fall in love with the kid again, why not sign a Colt McCoy type and call it a day?

Wilson was still missing on third downs versus the Panthers, and I thought his end zone ball for Mecole Hardman was underthrown (not that it mattered after the tripping flag). He also threw wide to Tyler Conklin with plenty of time one play, and high to Bam Knight.

Was his outing encouraging? Yes, I’d say it was. But a lot of that was due to Hackett, as I answered in question two, and I thought Wilson missed opportunities to put more points on the board. In short, I still need to see more development from Wilson, but he’s on the right track with Hackett and Rodgers leading the way.

One Jets Drive vs. Hard Knocks: Round 1

5. Which had the better first episode, Hard Knocks or One Jets Drive?

BG:

One Jets Drive had less new stuff because they covered more ground. Hard Knocks had fresh material and channeled that over a short amount of time. That is a funky way of saying Hard Knocks won the first battle.

I was captivated by multiple moments on HBO’s programming and 1JD had a few head nods too. I think both are great and both will push each other to be better.

I’m looking forward to seeing what One Jets Drive responds with tonight for the second edition. That crow-eagle story was gold from Coach Saleh, and I wonder if that’ll get beat as we progress over the next handful of weeks.

MO:

I’ll agree and say Hard Knocks was better last week — although I hope Hard Knocks begins to focus on some of the bubble candidates as the show progresses.

Week 1 was a LOT about Rodgers, and I get that, he’s the linchpin this year. Still, as someone who covers the team, it was almost overkill from both shows.

Eventually, I want to see some of those smaller storylines that make this show famous. One Jets Drive will likely focus more on the stars and newcomers, which is fine. The more the two start to split from one another, the better for fans and viewers.