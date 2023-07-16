Jets UDFA Could Push 2023 Draft Pick for Roster Spot, Says Writer

The New York Jets’ 53 roster spots won’t come easy in 2023. One particularly crowded area is the tight end room, and an SNY writer detailed a training camp battle that could occur at the back end of the position on July 16.

“The tight end rotation seems more or less sewn up already with last year’s third-round pick, Jeremy Ruckert, healthy and hoping to put together a full camp that will allow him to challenge Tyler Conklin and CJ Uzomah for playing time,” SNY began.

Continuing: “The Jets typically have four tight ends on the roster, and all four are usually active on game days for special teams duties. Most people are expecting that fourth spot to go to seventh-round pick Zack Kuntz, but [E.J.] Jenkins also has an intriguing skill-set, so could he make a push for this role?”

Jets UDFA E.J. Jenkins Profiles as Zack Kuntz Clone, Meaning the 2 Could Compete for 1 Roster Spot

Jenkins isn’t talked about too often, but the 6-foot-7 pass-catcher is actually very comparable to Kuntz. He’s a converted wide receiver out of Georgia Tech (Saint Francis and South Carolina transfer) that was given $100,000 in guaranteed money to join the Jets organization. That amount is second only to undrafted wide receivers Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson.

“As a converted wide receiver, Jenkins has the potential to dominate in the passing game and while he will also need to work at his blocking, that’s also the case for the athletic Kuntz,” SNY explained. “Jenkins looks to be much better at using his size and body to create separation when running routes and at the catch point at this stage of his career, though. He’s also produced at a higher level than Kuntz, so it’s not out of the question he could establish himself as NFL-ready sooner.”

The writer is correct. Seventh-round selections aren’t guaranteed anything. In fact, Kuntz will only make $114,388 in guaranteed money for being drafted — which is just slightly more than Jenkins.

In other words, the two are practically on even terms despite their draft statuses — or lack thereof — and that sets the stage for an intriguing camp battle between two developmental tight ends that are both giant red zone threats at 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8, in the case of Kuntz.

NFL Draft Buzz scouted Jenkins as a “quarterback’s best friend” before the draft, noting that he “has a knack for getting open.” They also praised his “precise” route-running and his quality acceleration and straight-line speed.

“He’s very good in contested-catch situations, using his frame effectively to make plays facing the quarterback,” NFL Draft Buzz went on. “Jenkins also shows a knack for high-pointing the ball, consistently outmuscling defensive backs” with a long frame and “strong hands.”

If a fourth tight end does make the roster, they’ll likely be utilized sparingly as Ruckert was in 2022. When active, they’ll get some special teams snaps, but Jenkins or Kuntz would mainly be along for the ride in year one, learning behind veteran starters Conklin and Uzomah.

2021 UDFA Kenny Yeboah should also be in the mix at TE4.

Can’t Count Out Jets UDFA Izaiah Gathings at Tight End

If first-year clones Kuntz and Jenkins are vying for a roster spot, you can’t count out the third rookie tight end with a background as a pass-catcher. Like Jenkins, Izaiah Gathings was a former wide receiver that the Jets signed after the draft.

Pro Football Network scouting expert Tony Pauline described Gathings as a “nice-sized wideout coming off a career season” in April. Obviously, this was before he switched to tight end.

“Settles into the open spot of the field, extends his hands, and snatches the ball away from his frame,” Pauline told readers. “Adjusts to the errant throw on crossing patterns, makes the reception in stride, and keeps the play in bounds after the catch. Displays soft, consistent hands. Tough to bring down in the open field.”

His biggest fears were Gathing’s lack of explosiveness and experience, but the transition to tight end should help with the former.

“Gathings possesses size, big hands and deceptive speed,” Pauline concluded. “He showed plenty of improvement in his game, and based off last year’s film, Gathings is worth keeping on a practice squad for future development.”

The Jets will most likely try and sneak at least one or two of these prospects onto the practice squad if they make it through waivers — between Yeboah, Kuntz, Jenkins and Gathings. The question is whether or not any of the four will impress enough where head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas can’t bear to lose them.