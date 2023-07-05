Jets Analyst Drops Bold Prediction for 2023 Bubble Candidate

The state of the New York Jets running back room is a polarizing topic of conversation heading into training camp.

Some fans want the Jets to sign Dalvin Cook or another veteran RB to help carry the load until Breece Hall gets back to 100%. Others are very against a Cook pursuit, and wish to give younger ball-carriers like Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda a chance to prove themselves behind a healthier offensive line in 2023.

It’s unclear where general manager Joe Douglas lands on this debate, but it is pretty obvious that the decisions at running back over the next couple of weeks will have ripple effects on who makes the 53-man roster in August. If the Jets add Cook, for example, a former UDFA like Knight could easily be cut based on numbers. The same goes for Carter, although his draft status could make him more of a trade candidate.

Jets X-Factor film analyst Michael Nania does not believe Knight will hit waivers again in 2023, however, and going one step further, the NYJ writer had a bold prediction on “Bam Knight” during a recent article ranking every player that’s currently on the 90-man roster.

After placing Knight higher than most would have expected — as the 19th best player on the Jets training camp roster — Nania explained: “This is one of my bolder choices on the list; admittedly, it’s an optimistic projection. I am very high on Knight. He impressed me in 2022 with his elusiveness, power, pass-blocking, and soft hands.”

“All of these things came in a small sample, so Knight must continue to prove himself this year, but he’s a guy I’m willing to bet on,” Nania continued, ending with his 2023 theory. “My prediction is that Knight will be the clear RB2 to Hall when it’s all said and done.”

Jets Analyst Ranks Top 15 NYJ Players in 2023

It remains to be seen if Knight will earn that No. 19 spot and RB2 role, but Nania’s top 15 were a little less surprising — although there were a few snubs.

As you probably could have guessed, the top three were quarterback Aaron Rodgers, cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (in that order). Second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson and third-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker rounded out the top five, deservedly so.

Things get a little trickier after that, but Nania went with the aforementioned Hall, cornerback D.J. Reed Jr., defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and pass rusher Carl Lawson from six through nine.

At No. 10, the film analyst revealed his first major surprise of the top 15 — linebacker C.J. Mosley being passed up for left guard Laken Tomlinson. After all, Mosley was a team captain and a second-team All-Pro last season, while Tomlinson had one of his worst NFL campaigns according to Pro Football Focus.

“Tomlinson would be nowhere close to this spot if the list were based on 2022 performance,” Nania acknowledged, adding: “However, I see Tomlinson having a bounce-back year. The presence of a veteran quarterback should make life easier for all of the Jets’ linemen. In particular, Rodgers should eliminate many of the communication breakdowns that were at the crux of Tomlinson’s rough season.”

From there, tight end Tyler Conklin, slot DB Michael Carter II, wide receiver Corey Davis and pass rusher Bryce Huff closed out the top 15. Davis over Allen Lazard and Huff over Jermaine Johnson or Micheal Clemons were minor surprises, but both selections are really a matter of preference more than anything else.

Jets OTs Mekhi Becton & Duane Brown Snubbed by NYJ Ranking

Perhaps the biggest snubs were at offensive tackle. Both Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown not only missed Nania’s top 15, but they both ranked outside the top 20 overall.

Becton came in at No. 24. “Becton would land much higher on this list if it were based on pure talent,” the Jets X-Factor analyst voiced. “When you play one game in two years, though, it is difficult to be confident. The No. 24 spot on the list is a reasonable middle ground between Becton’s high-end potential and the very real possibility that he either barely plays or does not play at all.”

Fair enough, but how about Brown? — A five-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro.

After ranking him 28th, Nania stated: “Brown is entering his age-38 season and had a rough season in 2022 as he dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the entire year. There are a lot of question marks, but if he can stay fully healthy, he should have a reasonable chance of being a league-average starting tackle.”

Linebacker Quincy Williams (21), Jermaine Johnson (25) and safety Jordan Whitehead (36) were also ranked lower than expected.