Jets Playmaker ‘Squarely on Roster Bubble’ After Missed Opportunity vs Bucs

The New York Jets’ third preseason outing of the 2023 summer is in the books, and running back Zonovan Knight “did not help himself” in this one according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

“He’s competing for that final running back job,” the NYJ insider explained. “[Head coach Robert] Saleh said he started him on Saturday to give him a chance to assert himself. He dropped a pass and fumbled [once].”

Jets Wire reporter Billy Riccette agreed with Hughes, noting that Knight is “squarely on the roster bubble” after the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the same breath, he stated: “[Israel] Abanikanda had four carries for 30 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. The fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh should be in good shape to make the 53-man roster.”

Although both Knight and Abanikanda fumbled the ball versus the Bucs, the rookie ran for 7.5 yards per carry while “Bam” only ran for 4.1 YPC. Abanikanda’s fumble was also recovered (no turnover), plus he was just drafted in April.

“[Knight] and Izzy are doing a really nice job, making it hard on us,” Saleh said after the game.

Jets RB Zonovan Knight Named as ‘Surprise Preseason Roster Cut’

It seems like yesterday that Knight appeared to be winning the RB2 role with the Jets this summer. In fact, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt called the former undrafted playmaker “the Jets’ best running back in camp” on August 7 — ahead of Abanikanda and Michael Carter.

Now on August 20, Knight has been named a “surprise preseason roster cut” by NFL writer Enzo Flojo of Clutch Points.

“He hasn’t made a strong impact during the preseason,” Flojo voiced. “This has made people worry that he might not help the team’s offense as they wanted, [and] explains why Knight might not stay on the team. Remember that the [Jets] just got Dalvin Cook last week.”

“Against the Buccaneers, Knight got to carry the ball a lot,” Flojo continued, concluding: “Despite that, he only got 33 yards and even dropped the ball once… Consequently, he might be one of the players the team doesn’t keep when they have to make cuts.”

Jets Rest RB Michael Carter, Showing ‘Sign of Roster Security’

With the tides shifting on Knight, the major beneficiary has been Carter. I labeled the 2021 fourth rounder as one of the biggest preseason risers against the Carolina Panthers, and the Jets coaching staff appeared to share in that opinion.

After Saturday’s game against the Bucs, ESPN’s Rich Cimini pointed out that Carter got the night off, calling it “a sign of roster security.” He’s right, and it’s now relatively clear that the Jets view Breece Hall, Cook and Carter as their top three ball-carriers heading into Week 1.

Knight, Abanikanda and UDFA Travis Dye auditioned for the RB4 role after that, but the draft pick has the obvious leg up in that competition. That means barring an unexpected trade — like Carter being shipped out of town — or a preseason injury, Knight’s time in New York could be coming to a close with Hall nearing his return.

And if the Jets cut the impressive undrafted prospect again, it’s hard to see him going unclaimed after flashing at the NFL level in 2022. Most of the league is looking for inexpensive and efficient RB depth right now, and Knight fits the profile, making him a prime candidate to be poached.