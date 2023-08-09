Robert Saleh Reveals Telling Plan for Jets QB Room

After fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler was released — then sent to the injured reserve — some wondered if the New York Jets would sign another signal-caller ahead of Week 1.

On August 9, Jets head coach Robert Saleh put an end to those theories while addressing the media at joint practices in Carolina. “I think we’re good for now,” Saleh replied after a reporter questioned whether or not a new QB would be added into the mix.

“It goes back to your question about rest days, everything’s kind of built in with the rest days [at this stage of training camp],” the Jets HC explained. “We feel really good about the direction that we’re going with regards to that and as of now, I think there [are] more pressing needs elsewhere.”

In other words, the coaching staff prefers that Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle get the lion’s share of the backup reps now that preseason weeks are upon us. As any NFL head coach would, Saleh did note that this stance on a fourth quarterback could change at a later date, but also confirmed that the Jets won’t be signing one at this time.

Will Tim Boyle Make the Jets Week 1 Roster?

This update from Saleh sheds some light on what the Jets could do at quarterback when homing in on their 53-man roster. Most of the NYJ beat have Boyle surviving the cutdown as a third emergency QB — considering the new NFL rule.

For example, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt predicted that Aaron Rodgers, Wilson and Boyle would all make it on August 7.

“If there was any doubt Boyle was going to be the Jets’ No. 3 quarterback, the preseason opener put an end to that,” Rosenblatt reasoned. “He was clearly the better option compared to Streveler, even if it has been a bumpy training camp for him. Boyle is an ideal emergency third quarterback, at least in the Jets’ eyes, because of his familiarity with the offense from years of playing with Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.”

However, the condensed QB room hints that the Jets may go a different direction at the cutdown. ESPN’s Rich Cimini detailed this alternative option on July 24.

“Journeyman Tim Boyle, reunited with Rodgers, can start out on the practice squad and be elevated each week as the QB3,” Cimini explained — meaning the Jets don’t have to waste a roster spot on a third quarterback until Boyle is out of elevations.

At that point, they should have a better sense of whether or not Wilson is ready for the backup role. No one is expected to claim Boyle around the league, so there’s virtually no reason to start him out on the active roster unless you have zero faith in the former No. 2 overall pick.

“This is an important preseason for Wilson,” Cimini voiced in the same blurb, “the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who must convince his teammates and coaches — and perhaps even himself — he can do the job if something happens to Rodgers. This is a new offense for Wilson, who figures to get a lot of game reps as he attempts to rebound from a disappointing year that led to his demotion.”

Jets’ Zach Wilson & Tim Boyle Should Carry QB Load for the Remainder of Preseason

Rodgers expressed a willingness to play in one preseason game this summer — something he’d typically avoid altogether — being that he’s leading a new team and offense.

It’s unclear if the Jets will end up going that route or not, but for now, joint practices will act as the live reps for Rodgers and company. The veteran had his first taste of that on August 9, competing against the Carolina Panthers, but it’ll be Wilson and Boyle that carry the QB load the rest of preseason.

That may excite some within the fanbase and bore others, depending on your assessment of Wilson. He didn’t get too many drives during the Hall of Fame game, leading to an up-and-down performance.

Boyle’s efforts were similarly mixed, but both QBs were a class above Streveler. Now we’ll likely see more of a head-to-head at backup quarterback during the remaining August outings.