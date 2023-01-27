Sauce Gardner Breaks Silence on Jets Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

The rumors are bubbling about a potential New York Jets–Green Bay Packers blockbuster trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Gang Green cornerback Sauce Gardner recently made an appearance on ESPN radio with Fitz and Harry and was asked about his thoughts on the A-Rod situation and what he thinks of him as a quarterback.

“I mean he’s definitely great, he’s definitely elite. He has been doing it before dang I was even born. He is a great quarterback for sure.”

ESPN co-host Harry Douglas then asked Sauce if he would want him on his team.

“I mean I wouldn’t mind that. I just want what’s best for the offense but at the same time, I just want what’s best for the offense. At the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we got going on the defensive side.”

Betting Odds Have Shifted Dramatically on Aaron Rodgers Next Location

Cap Guru breaks down Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers trade, projecting contracts LIVE: Boy Green is joined by Salary Cap Analyst Brad Spielberger of PFF to talk Aaron Rodgers #Jets-#Packers trade & instant thoughts on NEW OC Nathaniel Hackett. Make sure you LIKE the video + hit SUBSCRIBE! 2023-01-27T12:29:41Z

Back on January 25, there was a major line shift from Odds Checker in the 2023 Jets quarterback conversation.

Aaron Rodgers’ odds shifted from +750 to +350 with the rumor mill churning. At the same time, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s odds dropped ever so slightly from +250 to +350.

With both of their odds at +350 Carr and Rodgers became the new co-favorites to become the Week 1 starter for the Jets.

However, the odds of Rodgers landing with the Jets became even better after the team hired Nathaniel Hackett as the new offensive coordinator.

Those odds increased to +175 at Odds Checker on Thursday, January 26.

Hackett spent three seasons as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019 through 2021.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.