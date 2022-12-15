Lions Coach Offers Brutally Honest Take on Jets Rookie Sauce Gardner

The New York Jets have a do-or-die game in Week 15 versus the Detroit Lions.

One of the fascinating storylines in this game is the decisions that were made during the 2022 NFL draft.

The Lions held the No. 2 overall pick and ultimately chose Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

However, one beat reporter asked Detroit’s head coach Dan Campbell how strongly did he consider taking Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner who ended up going No. 4 overall:

“We thought about a lot of different guys but I don’t, I never really felt like it went there for Brad [Holmes] and myself. We felt pretty comfortable with where we wanted to go with it.”

Jets Are Happy Lions Pivoted During 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets are glad that the Lions never seriously considered selecting Sauce because the 22-year-old has been a revelation in his first season.

Not only is he the front-runner for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award but he is already considered one of the top 10 corners in football by some experts.

On the NFL Stock Exchange Podcast, Connor Rogers said Sauce is already a top-10 corner right now and you could argue he’s top-five. He also said there is a realistic path that he is the best corner in all of football before he turns the age of 25.

Senior Jets reporter Eric Allen broke down some more analytical stats on Gardner’s success this season:

16 pass deflections (league-high)

No. 1 in NFL in opponents’ yards after catch

Robert Saleh Had a Much Different Take on the Lions Draft Pick

The fact that the Lions never seriously considered taking Sauce has to hurt him. The former Cincinnati product was born and raised in Detroit.

So this should be plenty of additional motivation for this weekend’s big-time matchup.

Speaking of the Lions, head coach Robert Saleh was asked a very similar question about Hutchinson and he provided a much different answer:

“Yeah, we did a lot of work on him. He is exactly what we thought he’d be: high effort, relentless, [and] he’s got a tremendous skillset to him. He’s doing a really nice job and to have this kind of production as a rookie and he still has four games left.

Would not be surprised to see him get to double digits. We felt like he would be a perennial double-digit sack guy. I don’t know if you ever expect it out of a rookie but he’s been fantastic.”

Hutch has appeared in 13 games this season and has registered seven sacks, two interceptions, 13 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.

Both players have been fantastic this season and both are firmly in the running for the DROY award.