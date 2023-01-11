Jets Teammate Blasts Voters After Baffling Sauce Gardner Snub

The NFLPA unveiled the “Players’ All-Pro First Team” on January 11, and the New York Jets only earned one selection in 2022. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared the results on Twitter.

The NFLPA has unveiled the 2022 Players’ All-Pro First Team, voted on by players themselves. pic.twitter.com/RVw2lr2SE6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2023

Core special teamer Justin Hardee was the only Jets player mentioned, which caused an immediate uproar from fans in support of cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Veteran teammate D.J. Reed Jr. joined in, calling out his fellow NFL athletes for the way they voted. “How was Sauce not a first team all pro lol?” Reed questioned. “He is #1 in dam near every category..”

He’s not wrong. Gardner either led or finished top two for starting cornerbacks in many key metrics. Seeing all this on Twitter, the Jets star rookie voiced his opinion as to why he wasn’t voted in by his peers.

Sauce Gardner Comments on NFL All-Pro Snub

“It’s the ‘Players All Pro List’,” Gardner wrote back at Reed. “You know some players got too much pride to vote for a ROOKIE doing his thang😂 I [don’t] blame em tho; its 2 CBs on there thats like that❕”

It’s the “Players All Pro List”. You know some players got too much pride to vote for a ROOKIE doing his thang😂 Ion blame em tho; its 2 CBs on there thats like that❕ https://t.co/YS0qKMkq9I — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 11, 2023

Gardner is referencing Patrick Surtain II and Darius Slay, the two cornerbacks that were selected by opposing NFL wide receivers and cornerbacks — and potentially a couple of other positions. Per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride, the NFLPA rules on player voting are pretty strict.

He explained: “The NFLPA does not allow a player who missed 5 or more games to be considered. A player cannot vote for himself or a teammate. Players only vote for their own position or a position they line up against.”

By this definition, opposing quarterbacks and tight ends might be involved in the cornerback voting too, but we can safely assume that WRs and fellow CBs definitely had a say.

No matter who voted, this was definitely a snub. Gardner finished his rookie campaign ranked first on Pro Football Focus (among CBs with minimum 50% snaps played) in each of the following categories: coverage grade, reception percentage allowed, forced incompletions, forced incompletions per target, pass breakups (tied), and NFL passer rating against. Insane.

Justin Hardee: ‘Tears of Joy’ for All-Pro Nod

The always humble Hardee also took to social media to thank his fellow players and his mother for this accomplishment.

“Real tears of joy 😓😭😢,” he wrote. “Mama I [owe] you this 🙏🏾🙏🏾 👼🏽 all for you.”

Real tears of joy 😓😭😢 Mama I know you this 🙏🏾🙏🏾 👼🏽 all for you https://t.co/kujM68MQ6d — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) January 11, 2023

The NYJ special teams captain finished the 2022 season tied for third in ST tackles according to PFF. Above him was fellow NFLPA All-Pro Jeremy Reaves and San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum.

Sauce Gardner Is What New York Needed

Play

"We Have To Attack This Offseason" | Sauce Gardner Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL CB Sauce Gardner speaks to the media on Monday, January 9, 2023. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2023-01-09T19:30:47Z

During his exit interview with media members, Gardner had — potentially — the Jets quote of the year.

“It’s been great,” the popular rookie stated after being asked what it’s been like to have the NYC fanbase embrace him. “Them welcoming me with open arms, I feel like I’m the person they needed in terms of the swag that I have, the confidence, the way that I carry myself — I feel like that’s what New York needed.”

He added that being able to “play pretty good” is just “the cherry on top.”

Gardner may talk smack on the field but he’s humble and hard-working off it. Many New Yorkers can certainly relate, being that this city was built off a grinder mentality.

At the same time, that brash confidence fits the profile of New York City as well, and fans are very happy that Gardner loves calling this place home.

As for Reed, his spokesperson with the rest of the league, the rookie called the veteran signing his “role model.” One could certainly argue that no cornerback pairing was as strong as ‘Sauce and D.J.’ in 2022.

“He’s my favorite cornerback,” Gardner said of Reed. “He a guy I always watch… to get better at certain things. D.J. is the guy… He got a lot of heart. He ain’t a guy that’s like 6’3″, 6’4″, but he plays like it.”