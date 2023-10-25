Jets Deliver Ominous Update on Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed Ahead of Giants Game

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh followed through on his word and delivered an injury update on Wednesday October 25.

However, it wasn’t as insightful as many people thought it would be.

“DJ [Reed] and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner still have not cleared the concussion protocol. So, you will still see them at practice, but they are going through it,” Saleh explained to the media.

OL Joe Tippmann (quad) and WR Randall Cobb (shoulder) will not practice today. CB DJ Reed and CB Sauce Gardner will practice today, but have not cleared concussion protocol yet. pic.twitter.com/AYEuUcAcmY — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2023

Reed and Gardner’s Status Are Very Much up in the Air Heading Into Giants Game

Sauce entered the concussion protocol the day before the Week 6 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. While Reed entered the protocol a week earlier ahead of the Denver Broncos matchup.

Saleh later added in his press conference that, “It’s going to be one of those things with both of them that’ll probably take it all the way to gameday” [on whether or not they will play in the Week 8 matchup versus the New York Giants].

A lot of people were immediately overreacting on social media about Saleh’s comments, but Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News tried to calm down the masses on X previously Twitter.

“For those up in arms about Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed still being in protocol, practicing is one of the stages they have to get through before being cleared.”

For those up in arms about Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed still being in protocol, practicing is one of the stages they have to get through before being cleared. #Jets — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) October 25, 2023

It is still unclear if they will be ready for the game on Sunday, but Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the top two corners on the Jets’ roster did participate “in some position drills” on Wednesday October 25.

Update: Both DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner are participating in some position drills. https://t.co/PQtsB8AZuN — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 25, 2023

Silver Lining to Rash of Jets Injuries Ahead of Giants Contest

The combination of Sauce and Reed sound at the very least up in the air ahead of the Giants game.

While you always want your best players on the field on any given Sunday, Big Blue might be a matchup you can survive.

The leading receiver for the Giants through the first seven games of the season is actually a tight end. Darren Waller leads New York in receiving yardage with 380. The Giants have only thrown one passing touchdown in 2023 to a wide receiver (Isaiah Hodgins).

Big Blue is No. 25 in the NFL in passing yards with 1,250. Overall, as an offense they average 12.1 points per game which is the lowest mark in the league this season.

The Giants have a lot of different named wide receivers on the roster, but none of them have separated themselves from the pack.

In addition to all of the problems at the wide receiver position, the Giants also have a quarterback conundrum. On Wednesday October 25 it is unclear who will be trotting out as QB1 for the Giants against the Jets in Week 8.

Daniel Jones has missed the last two weeks due to a neck injury. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told the local media on Wednesday that the former Duke product has not been cleared for contact or team reps yet and they are still waiting for “clearance from the doctors.”

Brian Daboll said Daniel Jones is the same as last week at this point. No contact or team reps yet. He’s feeling better, but they need to wait for clearance from the doctors. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 25, 2023

If Jones is unable to suit up, the Giants will rely upon the services of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Over the last two weeks, a Giants offense manned by Taylor has scored 14 and 9 points respectively.

In other words, the weakness of the Giants’ offense may lessen the potential impact of not having Sauce and/or Reed in the lineup.