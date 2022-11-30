Jets’ Robert Saleh Sends Strong Message to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

New York Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was born for the spotlight but his stardom often overshadows an underrated fact. Gang Green currently flaunts two of the top shutdown CBs in the game on one defense.

D.J. Reed Jr. and Gardner both rank within Pro Football Focus’ top six coverage grades in the NFL through Week 12 — minimum 50% of snaps played. The rookie is number one. Not a believer in PFF grades? Both rank in the top 13 in NFL passer rating against. They are also top 18 in reception percentage allowed.

You name it, Gardner and Reed have done it and honestly speaking, the duo has been the driving force in the Jets’ 2022 turnaround. Their dominance helps the pass rushers perform, it masks any safety or linebacker deficiencies, and you already know how much all of this supports the offense.

It all stems from the NYJ cornerbacks right now and head coach Robert Saleh is well aware.

Jets’ Robert Saleh Sends Strong Message to Vikings Stars

Robert Saleh Press Conference (11/30) | 2022 | New York Jets | NFL

Jets fans have heard the names Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen a lot this week and so has Coach Saleh — and for good reason. The pair of Minnesota Vikings wide receivers make up one of the scariest tag teams in the sport, just like Gardner and Reed.

During his November 30 press conference, Saleh was asked about Jefferson in particular and the players’ coach did what you’d expect, backing his guys.

“It’s going to be fun,” the Jets HC began, “Sauce is the ultimate strainer, him and D.J. They strain and they play very very very hard. Not to say they haven’t played anyone that plays hard but I’ll put our guys up against anybody.”

That’s the public show of support you love to hear from your head coach! Saleh did admit that Jefferson and Thielen are “friggin good” though, adding that “it’s a challenge our guys are excited for.”

Gardner and Reed have already gone up against some of the best of the best in 2022. Amari Cooper, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Needless to say, their dominance has been no walk in the park.

It’s been a battle each and every week and Saleh expects nothing less in Minnesota.

“I think any player relishes playing against the best,” Saleh voiced earlier, “and speaking just for us, we’ve had some great challenges all year… It’s another challenge for us and just knowing our secondary, they’re ready to take that challenge head-on.”

Jets ‘Thankful’ to Acquire D.J. Reed in Free Agency

Saleh was also asked about Reed and what it took to convince general manager Joe Douglas to bring him in via free agency — keep in mind that the cornerback began his NFL career with Saleh in San Francisco.

“He [was] definitely one of the main targets from free agency in the entire class we brought in,” the Jets HC confirmed. “[We were] thankful we were able to get him.”

“[Douglas’ staff] has a pretty cool system,” Saleh explained, “there [are] a lot of people they talk to and it’s [not just] me… but for sure, knowing his character, what he stands for, how hard he plays — the type of mindset guys who love the game of football [have]. Guys who you know aren’t going to take the money and run, because you know what [they] stand for.”

Saleh noted that Reed’s mentality is such a huge part of their free agency process as they attempt to rebuild the Jets culture from the inside out. It’s already evident that they nailed this signing among so many others last spring.