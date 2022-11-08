2 Jets Earn National Attention in ‘Midseason Awards’

We are headed into Week 10, which crosses over the official halfway point of the new NFL season that flaunts 17 games and 18 weeks.

Of course, the New York Jets will be enjoying this one from the sidelines during their scheduled bye following a massive upset over the division-rival Buffalo Bills.

At the turn, analysts and writers around the league generally provide updates on the season’s major awards. The Jets haven’t even sniffed an honor like this in years but in 2022, they currently have two midseason leaders according to The Athletic.

Sauce Gardner & Quinnen Williams Lead in Midseason Awards

If not for the Breece Hall injury, the Jets might have three leaders at the midpoint, although no one is complaining about the NYJ representation. Senior NFL writer Mike Sando did the honors for The Athletic.

First, Sando surprisingly chose defensive tackle Quinnen Williams over the popular picks, pass rushers Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) and Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns). He also named Tennessee Titans D-tackle Jeffery Simmons as an honorable mention but selected “Big Q” because of how he’s helped the Jets defense transform.

No one is saying that Williams doesn’t deserve it. He’s been downright phenomenal for Gang Green and has already won the AFC defender of the month in October.

Here are the impactful statistics from the big man so far:

7.0 sacks (17 QB hits).

35 quarterback pressures (tied for 1st in NFL at DT).

15.0% pass rush win rate (13th in NFL at DT, minimum 50% snaps).

33 total tackles (six tackles for a loss).

Nine defensive run stops compared to one missed tackle.

One forced fumble, one fumble recovery.

One blocked kick, two passes defended.

As for award number two, Sando had cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner leading the field at defensive rookie of the year.

“He picked off [Josh] Allen in the Jets’ upset victory against the Bills,” voiced the columnist. “The [Seattle] Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen is right there with him after what appeared to be another strong game Sunday, including against the [Arizona] Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins.”

Gardner has looked like a veteran since Week 1, a rarity for a first-year defensive back. He’s been the most consistent rookie in the NFL, both offensively and defensively, and his numbers reflect that.

43.5% reception rate allowed (1st for all rookies, 3rd in the NFL, minimum 50% snaps).

189 passing yards allowed (1st for rookies, 14th in NFL, minimum 50% snaps).

10 forced incompletions (1st for rookies, 2nd in NFL).

Two interceptions (tied for second among rookies).

44.6 passer rating against (1st for rookies, 4th in NFL, minimum 50% snaps).

Four defensive run stops compared to one missed tackle.

Williams & Gardner Represent Pillars on Defense

The Jets have built their defense based on two key pillars, pass rush and coverage ability. With Gardner and free-agent signing D.J. Reed Jr. locking down the skies, it allows Williams and company to attack the quarterback.

Lackluster cornerback and safety play did not allow this plan to take shape in 2022 but after some reinforcements, it’s now thriving in 2023 under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich. What a difference a year — over even several weeks — can make.

Calls for the defensive coordinator’s job have quickly subsided as the focus shifts to the struggling offense and the combination of Mike LaFleur and Zach Wilson.

“The Jets rank No. 2 [in combined EPA on defense and special teams] through Week 9 this season,” detailed Sando earlier in the article. “The transformation has given the Jets a formula by which they can win: on defense and special teams, as long as the offense doesn’t screw up things.”

He continued: “Taking the next step from competitive/feisty will happen when the Jets know they can count on getting level-headed play from the quarterback position with greater consistency. Sunday marked a step in that direction for Zach Wilson, who lost a fumble when Von Miller sacked him but otherwise suffered no turnovers… The faster he can move beyond [needless turnovers], the higher the Jets’ ceiling will climb.”