Jets Finalize Signing With Long-Term Weapon for Zach Wilson: Report

The New York Jets front office has finally done it, they have supplied their quarterback with a true starting tight end — three of them actually, just to be safe.

A couple of months after signing veterans C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, general manager Joe Douglas has made the Jeremy Ruckert selection official. The Jets Twitter account announced the news on May 23.

.@Jeremy_Ruckert1 is officially OFFICIALLY a New York Jet ✈️ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 23, 2022

Financial Details

Not long after the deal was finalized, ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed the financial details.

The Jets have signed third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert, the team announced. It’s a four-year, $5.0M contract for the former Ohio State TE. It includes about $849K to sign. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 23, 2022

This is how you set up a young quarterback to succeed.

Uzomah and Conklin should start in 2022 but the rookie will grow with Zach Wilson long-term, and the hope is that he turns into an elite weapon at the position. Think George Kittle, who wasn’t lighting up the stat sheet at Iowa either.

There were a ton of mouths to feed in the Ohio State offense but Ruckert still scored 12 touchdowns in his final three seasons, with a college average of 11.4 yards per catch. He’s also a physical blocker that loves to get his hands dirty.

Although 2022 might be more of a developmental campaign, expect the former Buckeye to earn some reps in a scheme that could go double-TE a decent amount next year. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur attempted that strategy early in 2021, but he didn’t have the personnel to sustain it. Now, he does.

A Dream Come True

You’ve probably heard by now that Ruckert grew up as a childhood Jets fan and that his passion for the team stemmed from his father, Bill Ruckert. The diehard Gang Green supporter is a fun follow on Twitter and he gave a strong hint of his son’s signing earlier this morning.

The impromptu trip to Florham Park was no fib from Bill and it didn’t have to do with OTAs either. “Jeremy’s signing day,” the proud father called it, with a classic Jets chant on cue.

Ruckert to the Green & White was a true match made in heaven. Forget the local Long Island ties for a moment. The dual-threat tight end is also the perfect fit for LaFleur’s offense.

Team reporter Jack Bell wrote that Ruckert “embraced the role the Buckeyes asked of him, which mirrors the key elements in the wide-zone offense preached by Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.”

He’s also a play-action threat that can use his athleticism and playmaking ability to punish a defense off of a fake.

This feel-good story should encourage everyone to follow their dreams because “Jeremy’s future home” — according to his father — just became a reality, and I’ve never seen a happier group. It’s rare that the entire family joins an athlete in the signing room, but the Ruckerts all made the trip.

One more Jets chant for the road? Sure, why not.

