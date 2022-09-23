Jets Get Strong Hint on Steelers’ Quarterback Decision in Week 4

It may be a little early to look ahead to Week 4 but the New York Jets’ upcoming opponent just played their third game of the season on Thursday Night Football yesterday evening (Sept. 22).

That, of course, is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who fell to 1-2 after losing to the Cleveland Browns. Considering the Jets defeated the Browns — wild circumstances aside — the natural assumption is that they’d have a shot of beating the Steelers in Week 4. The one major difference is that Week 4 is in Pittsburgh, although Gang Green did win in Cleveland.

Still, it should be achievable and the latest from the Steelers organization could help the Jets’ chances, depending on your view of the situation.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Sounds off on QB Choice vs. Jets

During a postgame press conference on September 22, long-time Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked whether or not he’d consider a quarterback change versus the Jets in Week 4.

For those not up to date on the current QB landscape in Pittsburgh, veteran Mitchell Trubisky started the first three games and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett is awaiting his inaugural NFL outing. Based on Tomlin’s comments, it appears the rookie may have to wait a little longer for his first taste of pro-level action.

Sounds like Jets might still get Trubisky in Week 4. https://t.co/QsREN72AGg — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 23, 2022

When questioned on a QB change, the Steelers HC began by saying that he’s not “in that mindset” and wants to review all the tape, before adding that the “answer to that question is definitively no” at this time.

That led NYJ media members like Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic to surmise that Trubisky “might” still be the likely starter in Week 4. Of course, statements like these from NFL head coaches are always subject to change but for now, we can chalk up the intensity of Tomlin’s response as a strong hint of who the Jets might have to prepare for.