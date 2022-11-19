Jets Make Final Call on Sheldon Rankins Replacement vs Patriots

The New York Jets did not end up bringing in a defensive tackle from outside of the organization after the Sheldon Rankins injury in Week 9.

That begged the question of how they might fill his role in the coming weeks and the initial game plan will involve a practice squad elevation. On Saturday, November 19, the Jets revealed that they would be using both of their weekly promotions on DT Tanzel Smart and OT Conor McDermott.

Jets Use Week 11 Elevation to Spell DT Sheldon Rankins

McDermott has been a standard Jets elevation the past couple of games but the bigger story here is Smart — who finally gets his shot to appear in a game under head coach Robert Saleh. Smart did log three games with Gang Green before this regime took over in 2020, however, and another 31 with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 through 2019.

He’s also impressed during the past couple of preseasons, earning a steady role on the Jets practice squad. After the elevation news, Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania noted that Smart “tied for third in the NFL among DTs with 9 [quarterback] pressures” this summer.

He also retweeted some of Smart’s best moments from fellow Jets X-Factor film analyst Joe Blewett. The first — against the Green Bay Packers — featured the D-tackle’s fast and powerful get-off.

“‘The QB tripped’ while not giving anyone credit is the problem with only watching once and drawing conclusions,” voiced Blewett at the time. “In reality, Tanzel Smart was so quick off of the ball, exploding into the RG’s chest that he had to anchor down ASAP and stepped on the QB’s foot. Hell of a play.”

The second came against the Philadelphia Eagles. Blewett relayed: “Tanzel Smart made plays last preseason and [is] making plenty of plays already again this preseason. Powerful steps into the rip [move] gets the LG leaning, Smart feels that and spins off of it bringing the LG to his knees.”

The film analyst even added that Smart “needs to make the final 53.” Now, he’ll finally get his opportunity to prove himself in a massive game versus the Pats.

No Laurent Duvernay-Tardif or Guard Help in Week 11

With starting right guard Nate Herbig ailing, some thought the Jets might spend one elevation on a backup interior lineman like the recently signed Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Considering he was only brought back a few days before the game, that was always unlikely though.

They do end up throwing McDermott into the mix, although the journeyman blocker has never played guard in the past. This year, his only snaps have come at left and right tackle.

In a pinch, it’s more likely that veteran Mike Remmers shifts inside to guard. The long-time NFL blocker has some experience at both guard positions. Most recently, he played three games at either LG or RG with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, but he also started 16 games at Herbig’s position with Minnesota in 2018.

Having said that, Dan Feeney is probably still the first man up on the interior in Week 11 behind Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern and Herbig. Hopefully, the combination of Feeney and Remmers will be enough to get the job done if any injuries pop up — “LDT” should be available by Week 12.

Ex-Jets Elevations Around the NFL

Around the NFL, a couple of ex-Jets resurfaced in Week 11. One was defensive end Jabari Zuniga, who was a former third-round selection with New York in 2020.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson informed that the New Orleans Saints would be elevating Zuniga alongside veteran running back David Johnson this weekend.

Wilson also pointed out that former NYJ UDFA Michael Dwumfour was activated off the Houston Texans’ injured reserve on November 19. Both recent D-lineman prospects should get an opportunity in Week 11.