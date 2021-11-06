Jets Teammates Rally Around Fallen Brother on Twitter After Injury

Thursday Night Football quickly took on a somber mood as the New York Jets got bullied on the field and starters Mike White, Tyler Kroft and Marcus Maye got bad news off it.

Each left the game with an injury and none would return. White’s appears to be the least serious and the recent QB phenomenon could still start in Week 10. Kroft and Maye’s injuries were more severe.

After head coach Robert Saleh spoke on the injuries on November 5, Ian Rapoport tweeted out the update that we all feared was coming. “Marcus Maye tore his Achilles and is out for the year… Tyler Kroft has a lung laceration and is out multiple weeks… he should return, though.”

#Jets news:

— Safety Marcus Maye tore his Achilles and is out for the year.

— TE Tyler Kroft has a lung laceration and is out multiple weeks, source said. He should return, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

Maye Receives Support From Teammates, NFL Stars

Say what you want about Maye but clearly, the former Jets captain is well-liked around the building and the league. After making a statement on Twitter, the safety received overwhelming support from teammates and competitors all the same.

Leaning on my faith. Y’all just pray for me and wish the best for me! I love my teammates more than y’all know! Hold it down! I’ll be alright, God got me! 🙏🏾 — Marcus Maye (@alldayMAYE) November 5, 2021

Maye stated: “Leaning on my faith. Y’all just pray for me and wish the best for me! I love my teammates more than y’all know! Hold it down! I’ll be alright, God got me! [prayer emoji].”

All he asked for was prayers and he certainly got that. Here was 2021 captain Justin Hardee saying “we got you brother” with double prayer emojis.

We got you brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/gfnOYekmU2 — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) November 5, 2021

Rookie Jason Pinnock also showed some love for a veteran mentor of his.

Then there was running back La’Mical Perine, saying, “Love you brudda God got you [fingers crossed emoji].”

Love you brudda God got you 🤞🏾 https://t.co/xoErkMHgN3 — La’Mical Perine (@LP_deucedeuce) November 5, 2021

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also commented on Maye’s tweet with words of encouragement: “Praying for you bro! You are a star! You will come back stronger!” Former teammate and close friend Jamal Adams even voiced that he “CAN’T WAIT TO WITNESS THE COMEBACK!” with both of their names and a checkered-flag emoji.

Impact on Week 10 & Beyond

Coach Saleh made it clear that he’s “more concerned for Marcus than I am [about] what we’ll do defensively to try to fill that void cause he’s a fantastic young man [and] he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and for him, I’m sick for him.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was visibly upset in presser when talking about Marcus Maye (@alldayMAYE) injury saying, ‘this is huge he was that settling force in secondary’ + when asked if this is a season ending Achilles injury Saleh said ‘it doesn’t look good’: #NYJvsIND #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/UftqIJqxKG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 5, 2021

The Jets HC is getting a crash course in what it’s like to coach this seemingly cursed franchise and the black cloud that follows it. Gang Green has had several crucial injuries to veterans and younger stars this year and Maye marks the THIRD torn Achilles on the roster.

The Green & White were already thin at safety before this and now it’ll be Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman as the likely starters with Jarrod Wilson as a possible backup. Not ideal.

To make matters worse, the defense just lost another veteran that was playing for a contract in 2022, which means Joe Douglas will have to form a decision on Maye without a full body of work to judge off. Remember, the playmaker safety also missed time with an ankle injury earlier this season.

Unless Maye comes back on a cheaper short-term deal, his time in New York could be over. The Jets 2021 season still has nine games to go, however, with the extra week added on this year. The team is currently 2-6 under Saleh in his first go-around as head coach and a miserable 0-5 on the road.

The silver lining here is that they are 2-1 at MetLife Stadium entering a two-game home stretch against the division rival Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Can this Jets defense rally around the loss of yet another veteran leader in Week 10? Or will we see it crumble once again?

