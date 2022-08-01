Jets Veteran Passes Physical, Cleared for Practices

Day one of padded practices came and went on August 1, but a few New York Jets veterans still haven’t suited up just yet.

One is running back Tevin Coleman, who has been out with an undisclosed illness. Fortunately, it appears the sage of the Jets backfield should be back in short order.

The NFL transaction wire from Monday night revealed that Coleman has indeed passed his physical and has been cleared to practice. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean the ball carrier will be on the field tomorrow — George Fant was cleared and he still hasn’t played — but he was taken off the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Head coach Robert Saleh did tell reporters that Coleman was “close” to returning after practice, adding that he should be back on the field sometime this week.

Coleman’s Backfield Role Should Remain

Some might count out Coleman in the Jets’ running back stable with all these younger pieces that are emerging but this coaching staff really likes the veteran presence that has been very productive in small doses.

Last year he ran for 4.2 yards per carry when called upon. That ranked second among Jets halfbacks behind Michael Carter, who only had 4.3 yards per carry.

Coleman has also displayed some ability in catching the ball out of the backfield, blocking, and returning the football on special teams. He’s a pro’s pro, as Coach Saleh would say, and it’s important to have that type of high-character leader in the RB room.

Breece Hall and Carter have the two top slots locked up but Coleman appears to have the leg up on Ty Johnson, Zonovan Knight and La’Mical Perine for role number three. This will be a situation to monitor as the summer goes on.

Around the NFL

Several ex-Jets turned up on the NFL transaction wire along with Coleman. The headliner was a crosstown signing by the New York Giants.

Big Blue inked safety Jarrod Wilson, who started three games for Gang Green in 2021. Along with a few others, the former five-year veteran of the Jacksonville Jaguars helped fill the void on the backend with Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner sidelined.

He contributed 13 total tackles and probably made his greatest impact as a pass rusher with one big sack on Josh Allen and three quarterback hits as a Jet.

Two recent cuts got tryouts as well, but have not signed at this point. Those athletes were linebacker Javin White and wide receiver D.J. Montgomery.

White got an opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals on August 1, while Mongomery took on tryouts in two different places — Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

In terms of their respective careers with the Jets, you might not remember White all that well. The Jets picked him up off waivers toward the way end of the 2021 season and he only appeared in one game.

Montgomery has bounced around the Jets organization since 2020. Last year, the special teamer/wideout finally took the field, catching three of six targets for 36 yards. He was a mainstay on the practice squad in recent years and appeared to be a favorite of ST coordinator Brant Boyer up until his most recent release on July 26.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!