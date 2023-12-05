Jets Release Veteran QB, Add ‘Surprising’ Replacement From Seattle

The New York Jets are indeed making a quarterback change.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports shared on X previously Twitter, that Gang Green is poaching Brett Rypien off of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Jets are cutting bait with veteran quarterback Tim Boyle.

I’m told the #Jets are signing QB Brett Rypien off of Seattle’s practice squad and are releasing Tim Boyle, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 5, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted that there is a past connection between Rypien and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from their time together with the Denver Broncos in 2022. However, Cimini still categorized this as a “surprising move” by the green and white.

Rypien has a connection to Hackett (Denver, 2022). The Jets tried to sign him after the Rodgers injury. Boyle also had a connection to Hackett, but he played poorly in two starts. Still, it's a surprising move. https://t.co/aDHHYlaOAV — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 5, 2023

Jets Change up QB Room With Only 5 Games Left in the Season

Boyle originally joined the Jets back in April this offseason. While his overall NFL experience was extremely limited, Boyle was supposed to make up for that with his intimate knowledge of Hackett’s offense from their time together with the Green Bay Packers.

Boyle didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, instead he ended up on the practice squad. However, after Aaron Rodgers blew out his Achilles in the season opener, Boyle was quickly brought up to the active roster to serve as Zach Wilson’s backup.

Boyle made his first appearance of the season with the Jets during the Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills. Over the next two weeks, Boyle started at quarterback but delivered unimpressive results.

He completed 62.3 percent of his passes, for 360 passing yards, and had one touchdown to four interceptions. During the latest game against the Atlanta Falcons, he was benched in the fourth quarter for veteran backup Trevor Siemian.

Tim Boyle, 2023 = Luke Falk, 2019. Two emergency starts and gone. Tough business. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 5, 2023

Cimini compared Boyle’s run with the Jets to that of Luke Falk back in 2019. Both had “two emergency starts” and then they were gone. Cimini called it a “tough business.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.