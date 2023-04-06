Jets Sign 5-Year Veteran QB, Former Aaron Rodgers Backup: Report

The New York Jets have made a very curious addition during free agency.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network shared on Twitter that Gang Green is signing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year deal.

The #Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, source says. He reunites with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was his OC with the #Packers. And that means someday between now and the end of time, he’ll reunite with this guy, too… pic.twitter.com/hIt0ddPNuU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 6, 2023

The Juicy Details on New Jets QB Tim Boyle

Boyle is 28 years of age and he will turn 29 during the upcoming 2023 season.

He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers back in 2018. After an impressive preseason, the former Eastern Kentucky product made the final 53-man roster.

In his three years with the team from 2018 through 2020, Boyle appeared in 11 total games but never made a start.

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound quarterback then jumped around the NFC North spending time with both the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears from 2021 through 2022.

Now with the Jets, he will be reunited with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett and Boyle crossed over for two seasons in Green Bay.

Gang Green now has three quarterbacks under contract for 2023: Zach Wilson, Chris Streveler, and the aforementioned Boyle.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.