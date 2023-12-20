Ex-Jets Starting QB Finds New NFL Home With Texans After Injury

A former New York Jets starting quarterback has landed on his feet.

Tim Boyle signed a deal with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, December 19. He worked out for the team earlier in the day, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

The Texans attempted to claim quarterback Nathan Rourke off of waivers, but they failed in those pursuits because of a low waiver claim order. Instead, they pivoted to Boyle amid injury issues to CJ Stroud.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson shared that Stroud “remains” in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is still showing symptoms. Veteran Case Keenum is expected to start in Week 16 with Stroud “not set to return.”

The Boyle Experiment Failed With the Jets in 2023

Boyle was originally signed by the Jets as QB3 behind Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. He is a system guy who has experience with Nathaniel Hackett and was supposed to provide that savvy to the rest of the room.

He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, starting out on the team’s practice squad.

However, the ruptured Achilles from Rodgers helped Boyle get promoted to the 53-man active roster permanently.

Wilson got benched in the middle of the season, opening the door for Boyle to enter the starting lineup.

Boyle appeared in three games and ended up starting in two contests during the 2023 season. He completed 62.3% of his passes, had a 1 touchdown to 4 interception ratio, and threw for 360 passing yards.

However, his last showing in the Atlanta Falcons game was enough for the Jets to pull the plug completely. Boyle went from QB1 to on the street a day later, head coach Robert Saleh simply called it a cold business in response to the roster move.

Saleh did leave the door open for Boyle to potentially return to the practice squad at a future date. However the team just decided to move on from him outright.

Jets Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Washington Commanders Game

It is officially the end of the season for veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. He was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, December 19 which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The talented defender was in the middle of a career season with a new single-season high sack total (six).

In a corresponding move, the Jets signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes to the 53-man active roster.

Over the last two weeks, he was called up from the practice squad, but now his placement on the roster is secured for the rest of the season. Holmes originally entered the league as the No. 102 overall pick in the fourth round back during the 2018 NFL draft.

Roster Moves: – Signed DL Jalyn Holmes to the active roster from the practice squad

– Placed DL Quinton Jefferson on IR

– Signed DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2023

The Jets also added some fresh blood to the practice squad with a couple of roster moves.

Gang Green signed defensive lineman Stephen Jones and running back Jacques Patrick. Jones is a former undrafted free agent and has played for multiple teams since 2022. Patrick is also another former UDFA, but he has bounced around the league a lot more frequently. He has played for six different organizations since 2020.