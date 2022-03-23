Jets Trade Offer Revealed After Losing out on Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

When we look back on March 23, 2022, we will probably remember it as the day the New York Jets missed out on superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Shortly after NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a major bomb that the Jets and division rival Miami Dolphins were finalists in a blockbuster deal for the Kansas City Chiefs speed demon, it was announced that the Fins had landed Hill.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Schefter elaborated on the trade package from Miami: "Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN."

Jets Offer Revealed

Prepare yourself, because this might upset the average Jets fan. Not only did Gang Green miss out on Hill but it appears that they might have been able to do more to persuade KC to choose them — no questions asked.

Schefter revealed the Jets’ offer not long after the news that the Dolphins would be acquiring the superstar and Joe Douglas definitely left some powerful ammunition in his pocket.

Jets trade offer to the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill – that Kansas City would have accepted if the WR opted for NY – did not include a first-round pick, but rather multiple picks that were commensurate to the Dolphins’ offer based on the draft value chart that teams use, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

He explained: "Jets trade offer to the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill – that Kansas City would have accepted if the WR opted for NY – did not include a first-round pick, but rather multiple picks that were commensurate to the Dolphins' offer based on the draft value chart that teams use, per sources."

ESPN’s Rich Cimini provided even more detail on the exact package of picks.

The Jets were prepared to give up two 2s and a 3 and they would’ve gotten Hill and a low 3. As noted earlier, the 10th pick alone would’ve been superior to the Miami offer. This is more comparable. https://t.co/DWdG1A9b4Z — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 23, 2022

"The Jets were prepared to give up two 2s and a 3 and they would've gotten Hill and a low 3. As noted earlier, the 10th pick alone would've been superior to the Miami offer. This is more comparable," Cimini wrote.

The #Jets technically offered the #Chiefs more than the #Dolphins, based on the trade value chart. Jets were also willing to pay Hill the same record-setting deal, per sources. The idea they didn’t match, or come close to matching, is not true. Hill simply picked MIA over NYJ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 23, 2022

Beat reporter Connor Hughes confirmed these reports, providing more clarity. "The #Jets technically offered the #Chiefs more than the #Dolphins, based on the trade value chart. Jets were also willing to pay Hill the same record-setting deal, per sources. The idea they didn't match, or come close to matching, is not true. Hill simply picked MIA over NYJ."

Let’s digest that for a moment. Chiefs GM Brett Veach allowed Hill to make the final decision on Miami over New York, but Douglas did not include either of the Jets’ two 2022 first-round picks in his trade package. He did provide a fair — better even — offer than Miami but having said that, he did have the means at his disposal to go higher.

If Douglas budges on his price and offers the No. 10 overall pick, does Veach allow Hill to choose the Dolphins? There wasn’t a no-trade clause in play, so that decision was player-friendly because all things were reported even in terms of trade value. Theoretically, the Jets could have upped the ante and offered a first-round pick from the start, in order to secure Hill. They did not.

Lemme correct this, bc I got my wires crossed—Hill doesn’t have a no-trade clause. But he was effectively able to pick his destination, bc the contract was part of the negotiation. He could refuse to sign with either team. He picked Miami. (Sorry for the confusion. My bad.) https://t.co/P4uuBErtBZ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 23, 2022

Maybe Hill chose Miami, but the Jets weren’t willing to make an offer that could not be refused. That might end up being a franchise-altering miscalculation by Douglas.

