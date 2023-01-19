New Jets Trade Proposal Surfaces on Raiders QB Derek Carr

As most New York Jets fans know by now, Las Vegas Raiders veteran quarterback Derek Carr is available via trade.

Connecting the dots, the Jets need an established veteran quarterback at the helm in 2023 and Carr could be the most qualified man for the job that’s currently available (Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers have not officially been made available despite rumors and speculation). Having said that, we’ve been monitoring different trade theories and proposals with the Raiders and NFL writer Maurice Moton shared a new one on Bleacher Report on January 17.

“If the Jets want to make a quick and decisive move for a quarterback, they can start with Carr, who may be available for a second-round pick in a trade,” Moton detailed. “New York can offer Las Vegas the No. 43 overall pick in the 2023 draft and a middle-round selection to start the conversation for Carr. If the Raiders accept the proposal, Gang Green would have a significant upgrade over quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, who remain on the books beyond the 2022 campaign.”

Trade summary: Jets get Carr, Raiders get 2023 second (No. 43) plus one mid-round selection (typically a fourth or fifth rounder). Note: Carr would also have to agree to come to New York, being that he has a no-trade clause on his current contract.

Why Trade for Raiders QB Derek Carr Rather Than Wait to Sign Him?

The Jets could also play the waiting game and see if the long-time starter is released after the Super Bowl as expected, but then you run the risk of other potential problems. Moton provided some insight on this topic as well.

“Quarterback-needy teams would likely prefer Carr at a pay rate that’s lower than his current salary, but if he hits the open market, clubs may have to get into a bidding competition for him,” he explained. “As a result, a front office may want to acquire the signal-caller and restructure his contract to skip the free-agent frenzy for a solid passer.”

Moton also added some context regarding potential QB candidates like Jimmy Garoppolo and the aforementioned Jackson. He continued: “Gang Green parted ways with Mike LaFleur (h/t Rapoport), who served as Garoppolo’s passing game coordinator for four seasons (2017-2020) in San Francisco, which may hurt the club’s chance to lure the impending free agent to New York. The Baltimore Ravens can drag out negotiations with Jackson by franchise-tagging him, which would give them until July 15 to work out a new deal.”

In other words, LaFleur’s departure hurts Garoppolo’s odds and Jackson feels like a pipe dream because the trade process would — one, take too long, and two, is unlikely to ever come to pass. The reality is the Jets need a new starting quarterback before OTAs, and Carr makes sense for those reasons and several others.

Latest From Derek Carr’s Camp on a Potential Trade Away From Raiders Organization

On January 19, older brother and former NFL QB David Carr hinted that when the time comes, his sibling will tell his side of the story on what happened in Las Vegas this season (shared via Harvester Sports). He also spoke on the idea of a potential trade in the coming weeks.

David Carr with a quick update on his brother Derek’s situation: “Right now it’s a little touchy. There’s some things going on. They’re trying to work a trade. Derek has to accept the trade.”

“Right now, it’s a little touchy,” David Carr voiced. “There’s some things going on — they’re trying to work a trade. Derek has to accept the trade.”

David added that Raiders owner Mark Davis tried to trade him once upon a time and “that didn’t work out” for LVR. “We’ll see how it works out for him with my brother,” he concluded, teasing an eventual podcast exclusive with Derek Carr.

The Raiders signal-caller has a pretty nice contract with Las Vegas including a base salary of $41 million-plus the next two seasons, so he’s not just going to agree to any old trade. It has to be worth his while, and that would include a conversation with the general manager that’s looking to restructure his deal.

Ravens, Lamar Jackson News Derails Jets Trade Theories

In other news, today was a bad day if you’re hoping to see Jackson in Green & White next season. After parting ways with veteran offensive coordinator Greg Roman on January 19, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh came out and told fans that the former MVP would have a say in who they hire at OC.

He also told fans that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson plays in Baltimore next year, per Rapoport. That percentage may ring true as coach speak to some, but the hiring process is much more telling. If Jackson has a say in who the new OC is, he’s not going anywhere.

Echoing that theory, Jackson tweeted “thank you” in response to a statement from Emory Hunt (of Football Gameplan) regarding Roman being let go. It stated: “Lemme just get this out here before folks start wrongly discussing the Ravens search for a new OC… Lamar Jackson ran a ‘pro style’ offense in college at Louisville under Bobby Petrino.”

Jackson did not appear to be broken up about the coaching change, and having a say in the next play-caller could certainly remedy this tumultuous situation in Baltimore.