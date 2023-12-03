Jets Veteran QB Predicted to Be Released by Season’s End

The New York Jets could be making a change to the quarterback room sooner rather than later.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on Sunday, December 3 that “There is a chance that [Aaron] Rodgers is activated this season, putting him back on the 53-man roster.”

If that happens the Jets would have to make a corresponding roster move to open up a spot for Rodgers to fill. On “Boy Green Daily” this week, a Jets analyst said he expects veteran QB Trevor Siemian to be on the chopping block.

Rodgers had his 21-day practice window opened this week and the Jets have until the week of December 18 [the Washington Commanders game] to decide whether or not he will be activated. If he is, the Jets will have to cut someone to make room. If he isn’t, then Rodgers will be officially ruled out for the rest of the 2023 season.

Jets Staff Doesn’t Seem to Value Siemian

If Rodgers was activated that would put the Jets at four quarterbacks on its roster with Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian. Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, only one squad currently has four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster.

The New Orleans Saints are that team although their situation is unique because Taysom Hill, who is listed as a QB on the official roster, plays multiple positions on offense.

Gang Green doesn’t have anyone that checks off that versatility box in its QB room. In other words, it is unlikely that the Jets would join that rare club of having four quarterbacks.

So which one could get dumped?

The most likely of which seems to be Siemian. Rich Cimini of ESPN explained this week on “The Flight Deck Podcast” that the team doesn’t think very highly of the veteran passer.

“The fact of the matter is while you might not think Tim Boyle is very good, I can tell you that this coaching staff simply has a much lesser regard for Trevor Siemian. So, I think you’re going to see Boyle for the foreseeable future,” Cimini explained.

Don't expect to see Trevor Siemian as the #Jets starting QB any time soon… pic.twitter.com/9IbicDXEkd — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 3, 2023

Siemian Is the Most Proven Guy Left in Jets QB Room

Siemian won’t be mistaken for a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he is certainly the quarterback with the most experience in the room.

In Boyle’s six-year career to date he has had four starts and is set to make his fifth versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3. In Siemian’s nine-year career to date, he has appeared in 35 games and has made 30 starts.

Boyle has struggled during those appearances throwing more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (4). Siemian on the other hand has a career 42 touchdown to 28 interception ratio.

The Jets’ commitment to Boyle for the “foreseeable future” as Cimini put it on his podcast seems odd. Siemian is clearly the more proven guy and has been around the team since he signed ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On paper that seems to be more than enough time to learn the playbook and gain some chemistry with his new Jets teammates.

With time running out on the Jets’ 2023 season, the team has attached itself to the Boyle train for better or for worse.