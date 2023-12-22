Jets Make Historic QB Change Ahead of Commanders Game

The New York Jets will have a different starting quarterback again in Week 16.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced to the media that veteran Trevor Siemian will get the nod for the Washington Commanders game. Zach Wilson did not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and was thereby ruled out for the contest.

Rich Cimini noted that this will be the first time in 34 years that the Jets have started four different quarterbacks in the same year.

Looking Back at Some Wild Jets QB History

The last time it happened to the Jets was back during the 1989 season with Ken O’Brien, Pat Ryan, Kyle Mackey, and Tony Eason.

Gang Green finished 4-12 that year which resulted in the firing of then head coach Joe Walton. Walton was the head coach of the Jets for seven seasons from 1983 through that 1989 season.

This may be the first time it has happened to the Jets in a long period, but the green and white aren’t the first team that has experienced that this season.

Benjamin Solak of The Ringer pointed out on X previously Twitter that three NFL teams have checked that off of the bucket list in 2023.

The Minnesota Vikings, the Cleveland Browns, and the aforementioned Jets.

Vikings trotted out Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, Josh Dobbs, and Nick Mullens. Cleveland had Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco. While the Jets have used Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Siemian will get his chance on Sunday, December 24.

Wilson Will Have a Chance to Return to the Jets This Season

The former BYU product won’t be suiting up for the Commanders game in Week 16, but he has a chance to return in Week 17.

“It is still a possibility [that Wilson plays]. It does make it challenging that it is the Thursday game so he [has to] clear some hurdles over the weekend but again it’s going to be one of those where we will see [if he plays],” Saleh explained.

After the Jets play the Commanders on Christmas Eve, there will be a short turnaround ahead of their next game.

Gang Green will travel to play the Cleveland Browns on December, 28 for its final prime-time game of the season.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed on social media how stringent the league is with its return from concussion protocols.

Wilson will have to clear each of these six comprehensive steps to have a chance to play in the penultimate game of the season against the Browns.

Saleh made it clear when he went back to Wilson that “God willing” he would remain the starting quarterback for the rest of the Jets season. He ended up getting injured during the game against the Miami Dolphins.

If he is unable to go for the Browns game, the Jets’ only two quarterback options on the team are Siemian and Brett Rypien.

Saleh reiterated that Rodgers will not be playing again during the 2023 season. He also confirmed that Rodgers won’t suit up as the emergency QB3 either for the Commanders game.