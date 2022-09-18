Jets Ruthlessly Troll Browns, Doubters in Postgame Twitter Frenzy

The New York Jets social media team has already come up with a name for the insanity that fans just witnessed in Week 2: The “miracle in the land.”

In case you missed it — or gave up on it — the Jets defense allowed what appeared to be a game-clinching rushing touchdown by Nick Chubb with one minute and 55 seconds remaining. This score put them at a deficit of 30-17.

Two offensive plays later, Jets WR Corey Davis was trotting into the end zone on a long 66-yard touchdown where he slipped behind the secondary. That gave them life, the onside kick recovery by special teams captain Justin Hardee Sr. — with some help from safety Will Parks — turned life into momentum.

After a second Garrett Wilson touchdown, an extra point from Greg Zuerlein, and an interception by safety Ashtyn Davis, the Jets completed one of the more unlikely comebacks in franchise history.

Jets Twitter Kept Their Receipts

After the victory was in hand, the Jets’ official Twitter account let loose on every hater and naysayer that attacked the Green & White this weekend. They started with the Cleveland Browns organization.

The photoshopped video took a scene from the Will Ferrell film, “Elf,” in which the comedian opens a jack-in-the-box with a fearful look on his face. Instead of the toy, an “L” popped out of the box to frighten a brown-suited Ferrell with Cleveland flags on the wall behind him.

This tweet already has 12-and-a-half thousand likes.

Next up was Barstool Sports, who attempted to troll New York at 3:54 p.m. EST by sharing a clip from the movie “Big Daddy.” It was the famed “god**** Jets” line that has personified the franchise well since the film was made in 1999, captioned: “What team starts out 0-2 every year?”

“Bad tweet! Bad tweet! Bad tweet!” Jets Twitter repeated as their response. The original joke from Barstool had over six thousand likes but the NYJ reply already has eight thousand-plus likes and counting. As they say in the social media industry, “ratio.”

They also posted a screenshot of “game preview picks” for Jets-Browns with a smiling GIF from “The Office.”

Out of 10 analysts, not a single person chose Gang Green to win in Week 2. Adam Rank, Daniel Jeremiah, Cameron Wolfe, Maurice Jones-Drew, Marcas Grant, Grant Gordon, Kevin Patra, Eric Edholm, Marc Sessler and Nick Shook were all named in this roasting — along with their scores. The worst prediction was from Gordon, who anticipated a two-score defeat.

This final trolling has almost 11 thousand likes and counting.

These reactions were tremendous but to quote the Jets’ social media team, “we don’t care if it’s good we can’t think straight right now.”

Robert Saleh Not Ready to Cash In

Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference (9/18) | New York Jets at Cleveland Browns | 2022 | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters following the second game of the 2022 season.

The Jets persevered and found a way to win this one on the road. To some extent, they backed up Robert Saleh’s “taking receipts” comment from earlier in the week but the humble head coach wasn’t ready to gloat just yet.

“We gotta win a hell of a lot more than one game to cash in on those,” Saleh told reporters after the game when asked if Joe Flacco’s performance vindicated his QB decision.

“We’ve got to [continue this momentum],” Saleh pressed on. “We have no choice. We’ve got a Super Bowl runner-up coming in town this week, a dynamic offense, a really good defense, and I’m sure they remember last year.”

Of course, he was referencing the Cincinnati Bengals, who are slated to make their long-awaited return to MetLife Stadium this week.

Third-string quarterback Mike White defeated Joe Burrow and the AFC champions last year in a wild Halloween face-off that ended up providing both trick and treat for fans. After a heartbreaking loss in Dallas on September 18, the Bengals have begun their 2022 campaign with an 0-2 record — meaning they’ll be desperate for a win in Week 3. Revenge is just the cherry on top.

“They’re going to come in guns blazing,” Saleh concluded about Cincy, “we gotta be able to answer it.”