Tyreek Hill Reignites Jets-Dolphins Rivalry at Introductory Presser

It’s amazing how quickly everything can change in a day, or a few hours even.

When March 23 of the 2022 offseason began, Tyreek Hill was still a superstar WR for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just after 11 a.m. EST, he was expected to be traded to the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins, and a short hour later it was announced that he was headed to South Beach.

For Jets fans, the range of emotions was all over the spectrum and in the end, it was an unnecessary heartache that won the day. Joe Douglas made a fair offer — one that technically outbid the division rival — but when given the choice, Hill picked Miami.

Now, NYJ supporters have to live with that for the next five seasons as the talented speedster lines up against Jets’ cornerbacks twice a year, and Hill is quickly doing his part to turn himself into public enemy number one in New York.

Hill Hits Jets With Backhanded Comment





It’s bad enough that Hill chose the Dolphins over the Jets, but now he’s taking cheap shots at the organization during his first day in the AFC East.

The question asked how close Hill was to choosing the Jets, and NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported the answer from the wide receiver’s introductory press conference in Miami:

How close was I? Who? The Jets? Nah man… I don’t even want to get into all that. I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I’m basically from here, I’m here all the time. This is home for me, for us.

It’s subtle, but there’s a clear dig in there from the new rival. “Who? The Jets?” Hill asked with a hint of sarcasm before smiling.

Just like that, the ex-Chiefs star reignited the bitter rivalry between AFC foes.

I see the Dolphins-Jets rivalry between the fans is being enhanced. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) March 24, 2022

New Insider Information on Hill to Miami

Palm Beach Post journalist Joe Schad tweeted out some new details on the deal. He wrote: “Drew Rosenhaus explains that the Jets actually worked out a trade with Chiefs for Tyreek Hill first. Then Dolphins came in. And Tyreek decided he wanted Miami.”

Drew Rosenhaus explains that the Jets actually worked out a trade with Chiefs for Tyreek Hill first. Then Dolphins came in. And Tyreek decided he wanted Miami. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 24, 2022

Garafolo then chimed in with “his understanding.” He added: “The #Jets and #Chiefs reached an agreement on Monday. NYJ then went to work on a contract with Hill. The #Dolphins stepped up at some point and then it was only a matter of time before it would be Miami.”

My understanding is the #Jets and #Chiefs reached an agreement on Monday. NYJ then went to work on a contract with Hill. The #Dolphins stepped up at some point and then it was only a matter of time before it would be Miami. https://t.co/eaFN49K7Q9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2022

Dolphins ESPN beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques finally confirmed the update, stating: “Drew Rosenhaus said the Chiefs and Jets agreed to trade compensation first. He reached out to other teams to let them know a deal was agreed to and said the Dolphins came back with an offer KC liked. Hill ultimately chose Miami and didn’t make it sound like a hard decision.”

Drew Rosenhaus said the Chiefs and Jets agreed to trade compensation first. He reached out to other teams to let them know a deal was agreed to and said the Dolphins came back with an offer KC liked. Hill ultimately chose Miami and didn't make it sound like a hard decision — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 24, 2022

Reading between the lines here, Jets fans have a right to be upset with both Chiefs GM Brett Veach and Rosenhaus, on top of Hill. A deal was in place with an extension in the works, but KC allowed the Dolphins to come in late and poach the superstar.

Once Veach gave Hill the choice, it was over.

March 23 may have ended in heartbreak but March 24 brought nothing but rage. Head coach Robert Saleh has the perfect motivation next time his guys prepare for Miami — a headshot of Tyreek Hill captioned: “Who? The Jets?”

