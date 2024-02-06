Jets Predicted to Add ‘Perfect Pairing’ on O-Line in 2024

The New York Jets could pull off a rare discount double-check in 2024.

Matt Miller of ESPN predicted the green and white to select former Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

After making that pick, he wasn’t done yet.

“It’s no secret the Jets need major help at tackle. Fuaga is coming off an amazing week of practice at the Senior Bowl, where he was the best overall prospect in attendance. A right tackle in college, Fuaga has the movement and power to play either side in the pros,” Miller explained in an article posted on Monday, February 5.

“A perfect pairing for the Jets would be signing a veteran free agent like Tyron Smith to play the left side and drafting Fuaga to man the right. Without a second-round pick thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets have to invest in the O-line early, especially with Mekhi Becton heading toward free agency after New York declined his fifth-year option.”

GREAT KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS!@nfldraftscout mocked Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga to the #Jets at 10 BUT ALSO said a "perfect pairing" would put Fuaga at right tackle + NYJ signing #DallasCowboys OT Tyron Smith in free agency to play left tackle 👀 "It's no secret the Jets need… pic.twitter.com/guwvvw7qkj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 5, 2024

This New Jets O-Line Combo Could Take Them to the Super Bowl

One fan wrote on X previously Twitter, “[this] would finally look like a Super Bowl caliber OL with AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] in the right position and [Joe] Tippmann.”

would finally look like a Super Bowl caliber OL with AVT in the right position and Tippmann 😬 — Charlie HP (@accord5speed) February 5, 2024

If the Jets did nothing else to their O-Line outside of the Miller additions, this would be the starting five offensive linemen:

Tyron Smith, left tackle

Laken Tomlinson, left guard

Joe Tippmann, center

Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard

Taliese Fuaga, right tackle

The Jets have limited assets this offseason so they have to get creative to fill the voids on the roster. Smith is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and Fuaga is expected to be available in the first round when the Jets pick.

This unit would have the potential of being a borderline top-10 unit in football next season. Brian Costello of the New York Post explained on NY Flight Jets Talk that you don’t need five superstar offensive linemen to be successful in the trenches.

“You kind of need four really good starters and then you can plug the fifth guy in and live with it,” Costello added.

Draft Insider Shares Juicy Jets Info

NFL draft analyst Dom C. joined “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, February 5 to share the tea on what he heard about the Jets down at the Senior Bowl.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he “loved” Fuagua down in Mobile. “He made a mention specifically by name [saying] that kid is a player,” Dom C. explained.

Jeff Ulbrich said he has been impressed with Taliese Fuaga size and strength. He also said he is would love to him to land with the Jets — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 31, 2024

Fuaga was asked what would his reaction be if he had the chance to play with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2024. He told Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News that it would be “amazing.”

Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga said it would be “amazing” if he had the chance to play with a future hall of fame QB like Aaron Rodgers #Jets #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/UrjIXxkkkk — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 31, 2024

There is a lot of smoke around the Jets and Fuaga linking them together ahead of the draft. From talking to people around the Jets and the draft community, I’m told this connection is 100% real.

The Jets need at minimum two starters on the O-Line this offseason. In this dream scenario, Gang Green would fill both of those holes with more than capable players.

That would give Rodgers a much better chance of success in 2024. It comes down to protection. If New York can protect, Rodgers will have a strong season. If they can’t, it could be cut short once again due to injury.