Jets Could Benefit From Recent Joe Douglas Trade Against Eagles

When New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas traded a 2022 sixth-round pick for Joe Flacco, many supporters questioned the move.

Yes, Zach Wilson had just gotten injured but why have Mike White and Josh Johnson on the roster if you didn’t trust them to run the offense in the event that the rookie was sidelined? Furthermore, why waste a future draft pick on a veteran bandaid if you have a very small chance of making the playoffs?

It didn’t really make sense at the time until we found out later on that the Jets attempted to re-sign Flacco this spring. Head coach Robert Saleh has also explained on multiple occasions that the franchise could easily recoup the sixth-round pick by trading down one time in the draft.

Flacco ended up starting one game and while the deal was not great by any stretch, it became less embarrassing as time went on. As we approach Week 13, the real reason for this deadline deal finally came to light.

Joe Douglas’ Crystal Ball Strikes Again

On Monday, November 29, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted: “Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni said today that QB Jalen Hurts is nursing a sore ankle he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Giants. It could impact Hurts’ availability for Sunday vs. Jets, with the Eagles on their bye the following week.”

Associated Press beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. followed with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “And if the Jets hadn’t traded for Joe Flacco, he could be starting against them this week. See… Joe Douglas knew.”

The Douglas crystal ball strikes again! Of course, we’re kidding but this could be an unexpected benefit of the Flacco trade.

Not only does the veteran QB know their playbook, but he might also be able to give some insight on backup Gardner Minshew if Hurts is unable to suit up. We all know the charismatic signal-caller from his hot stretch in Jacksonville but there’s no tape on him in Philly, and perhaps Flacco could provide some inside knowledge on the offensive adjustments with the ex-Jaguar under center.

The Eagles will also be short on depth in this scenario with the inexperienced Reid Sinnett next on the depth chart behind Minshew.

There’s still a chance Hurts plays of course, which could nix all of this backup quarterback talk but at the very least, Flacco should provide some knowledge as a playbook spy.

Flacco Activated From COVID Reserve

Shortly after the Hurts news dropped, it was announced that Flacco would be activated from the COVID Reserve/List — which prompted some Jets fans to have some fun with the Eagles.

“Flacco for a [fifth-round pick] who says no?” Joked Jets podcaster, Will Parkinson.

NYJ Matt even suggested sending the veteran back to Philadelphia for a fourth-rounder on Eagles Reddit, only to get banned from posting. “This is getting ridiculous, why can’t an Eagles fan share their opinion. Free speech is dead,” he tweeted sarcastically.

This is getting ridiculous, why cant an Eagles fan share their opinion? Free Speech is Dead #Jets pic.twitter.com/ahwFlds6Zu — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) November 29, 2021

All jokes aside, Flacco will likely step into the backup role behind Wilson with White still out with a COVID illness. He is “unlikely to be ready for Philly,” according to Saleh (via Waszak).

Other #Jets injuries:

– QB Mike White still out with COVID & unlikely to be ready for Philly.

– QB Joe Flacco is back.

– TE Trevon Wesco is out 2-4 weeks with an ankle injury.

– WR Corey Davis (groin) day to day.

– LB Quincy Williams (calf) good to go. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 29, 2021

Congratulations Mr. Douglas, you’ve turned even the worst of trades into a winner — sort of.

