Potential Jets’ Draft Target Compared to Recent 1,000-Yard WR

The other day, we mentioned that the New York Jets’ free-agent spending signaled two clear positional needs heading into the NFL draft.

One of those areas of weakness is at wide receiver, and more specifically, WR1 or a premier threat on the outside. With potential veteran targets dropping like flies, the popular theory is that Joe Douglas may look to solve this problem at No. 10 overall.

That narrows it down to a shortlist of potential candidates, either at that exact spot or via trade down later in the first round. They are Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, Chris Olave and Jahan Dotson.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Jets Fit Resembles Courtland Sutton

If you listen to the word around Florham Park, there have been rumors that Douglas would prefer to find Zach Wilson a bigger, more physical threat to pair with the speed and explosiveness of Elijah Moore long-term.

That might rule out a WR prospect like Wilson, Olave or Dotson — if true.

It also vibes with the chatter that has linked the Jets to Burks and London throughout the Senior Bowl and NFL combine. The former had a somewhat disappointing showing at the combine, however, which leaves the USC product won’t test until his pro day.

As the days go by, London makes more and more sense for the Green & White in round one, and not just because Alijah Vera-Tucker has campaigned on his behalf.

Beat reporter DJ Bien-Aime provided his “guess” at WR1 on March 20, with a GIF of London. After a fan questioned London over Garrett Wilson, the NYJ journalist explained: “London fits a bigger need on this offense.”

That sparked a player comparison from Bleacher Report NFL draft analyst Connor Rogers.

Courtland Sutton (6'3 3/8, 218 lbs.) comp for Drake London (6'3 7/8, 219 lbs.) from me Ball skills, catch radius, enough vertical speed at that size to position for contested catch wins pic.twitter.com/NTu2SOUS8m — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) March 20, 2022

“Courtland Sutton (6’3 3/8, 218 lbs.) comp for Drake London (6’3 7/8, 219 lbs.) from me… Ball skills, catch radius, enough vertical speed at that size to position for contested-catch wins,” he tweeted.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Getting to Know the Skill Set

Mel Kiper Jr. compared London’s frame to that of Mike Evans or Plaxico Burress. For Rogers, his whole game is similar to the Denver Broncos star wide receiver.

Sutton flies way under the radar around fan circles but he topped 1,000 yards during his second season in the NFL (2019). One year later, he tore his ACL in Week 2 and missed the remainder of the 2020 campaign. He then worked his way back to a 776-yard season in 2021.

This isn’t about Sutton though, especially not after his injury. This is about what the Broncos receiver looked like coming out of SMU.

“Drake London is just a contested catch guy” pic.twitter.com/wji3vyJKs5 — Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) March 15, 2022

London isn’t just a vertical threat, he’s a player that can break tackles and gain yards after the catch. He is also a fluid route runner that doesn’t get enough credit for his smooth release.

The USC product doesn’t have blazing speed, but he separates with ease. Watch him run a seamless double-move below.

Drake London with a beautiful double move and goes up and makes a really nice catch pic.twitter.com/RpTzq5nTkh — sports fanatic (@dribbler4life) March 15, 2022

It’s fair to mention that Sutton was selected in the second round at pick number 40, while London could go top 10. Does that mean he has a higher ceiling? Or is this year’s class just weaker at the top?

Williams was expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver off the board out of Alabama until a torn ACL derailed his draft status. If the Jets are more interested in long-term value over an immediate fix, don’t rule out a trade down from 10, in which they could target Williams after acquiring more future picks.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!