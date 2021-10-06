5 Underrated Performances in Jets Week 4 Win Feature Javelin Guidry

We all know about the Zach Wilson’s and the Corey Davis’ of the New York Jets Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, but in this weekly piece, I like to highlight the unsung heroes — or villains.

Since it was the franchise’s first victory of the season, however, we’ll focus on the positives this time around.

There was a lot to like about the result on Sunday, whether we’re talking about the ferocious defense or the breakout offense. Diving deeper, these five Jets players stood out for their underrated impact against Tennessee.

Honorable Mentions





We’ve already done feature articles on a few of the Sunday superstars, like Quinnen & Quincy Williams or the defensive line that put on its best impression of the New York Sack Exchange. In an effort not to repeat ourselves, those players will all be included in this honorable mention.

One other outing that deserves recognition is linebacker C.J. Mosley. The captain is not exactly an unknown name in this Jets locker room but his heart was on full display on October 3, with 13 tackles and nine defensive stops according to Pro Football Focus.

Mosley didn’t have the best coverage grade in this one but the eye test supports that we could not have won this game without him. The team leader played all 100 defensive snaps and recorded a sack during the early stages. After the game, head coach Robert Saleh referred to the linebacker as a “cheat code” whose “mind” is on a different level.

Replacements Step up in Problem Areas

5. Sharrod Neasman

Before the game, we discussed how defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich planned to employ a rotation at safety. That included Ashtyn Davis and Neasman, who were returning from injuries, as well as Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson. Davis didn’t look up to speed in his first game back, but Neasman did.

The substitute received the highest safety grade from PFF (62.1) and was on the field for 74 snaps out of 100. He was most impressive in coverage, with a 68.0 grade and a key pass breakup. Neasman lined up all over the field on Sunday, taking snaps from four different positions including free safety, box safety, slot and outside D-line. His versatility and dependability came up big when the Jets needed him most.

4. Morgan Moses

Technically, Moses is still filling in for Mekhi Becton. Before the left tackle’s injury, the franchise chose to start George Fant over the veteran free-agent acquisition in a bit of a surprise move in Week 1. Now Moses is starting at right tackle with Fant on the blindside.

Week 4 was the 30-year old’s best game as a Jet so far. Moses earned solid marks from PFF in both pass protection and run blocking (76.1 and 72.0). The combination produced a 75.1 overall from the grading site. He allowed two quarterback hurries (zero sacks) and was a beast in the run game.

Top 3 Underrated Performances in Week 4





3. Bryce Hall

We’ve talked about Michael Carter II exceeding expectations but Hall has been phenomenal in 2021. The second-year pro seems to glide around the field and make every play when the ball is in the air. Late in the game, he had a pass defended in the end zone that saved a touchdown, which contributed to his three PDs total.

This is a tremendous recovery from Bryce Hall. Great instincts. #Jets defense is usually living extremely soft or hard, a lagged quarters (or another zone) or press/single-high (even Zero Blitz pre-snap). Here, third and 19, they go 3 Buzz, which means Hall is one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/flUN4kCto9 — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) October 5, 2021

The starting cornerback was targeted eight times, allowing just two receptions in the shutdown outing. He was credited with a 71.7 overall from PFF, a 77.0 coverage grade and a 76.6 in pass rush (0.5 sacks).

2. Wide Receivers Returning to Action

Keelan Cole actually returned in Week 3 but he looked much more like himself against the Titans. The WR had three catches off four targets for 92 yards. Two of them were deep bombs, including a 54-yard gainer that was a thing of beauty. Cole led all offensive players with a PFF grade of 75.5.

The other veteran that was finally healthy was slot receiver, Jamison Crowder. The reliable safety net didn’t seem rusty at all after missing three starts with a groin injury. He was targeted a team-high nine times, recording seven grabs for 61 yards and a touchdown. His presence was also huge for Wilson and this offense, as he helped take the pressure off Corey Davis and the rookie quarterback. Here was Crowder’s snag of the game.

1. Javelin Guidry





Coach Saleh praised Guidry on October 6 and it was all well-deserved. He referred to the defensive back as an “absolute stud” who doesn’t “get enough credit.” The Jets HC highlighted his versatility, switching from nickel to cornerback mid-game after Branding Echols left the field with a concussion.

Not only that, he was one of the top-graded Gang Green defenders after making the change. Only Foley Fatukasi ranked higher according to PFF, as Guidry was awarded a 75.8 overall and a 72.9 in coverage. His more impressive numbers were actually as a tackler on run defense. The former slot DB earned a 81.8 tackle grade and a 79.3 against the run and here’s why.

Late in the contest, Guidry made a shoestring tackle on Derrick Henry in the open field. Quite frankly, if he’s unable to bring down the juggernaut of a running back here, the Jets probably lose the game. That’s more than enough to name Guidry our number one Green & White hero of Week 4.

Remember when Javelin Guidry saved the game with this tackle pic.twitter.com/zjyDI7JUU4 — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) October 4, 2021

