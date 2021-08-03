NFL Insider Drops Key Update on Jets’ Trade Chances for Nick Foles

At this point in the offseason, the only veteran backup quarterback that truly makes sense for the New York Jets is Nick Foles.

We already know all the reasons that the Chicago Bears match up with the Jets as trade partners but in case you missed them, here they are again.

Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory as a backup, AKA he’s done it before, performing at the highest level.

General manager Joe Douglas has a prior relationship with Foles from that Philly championship run.

Douglas also has a prior relationship with Bears GM Ryan Pace.

Foles has the football IQ to learn this scheme, as well as the high-character reputation to provide an impact as a locker room leader and mentor for Zach Wilson.

Foles and Wilson both have a background forged from religion and faith.

We also know that Douglas had “discussions” with Pace, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Supposedly, Foles’ contract ended up being the hitch in the deal.

The last time we spent this long chronicling a potential player move, Morgan Moses ended up wearing green. This past Thursday, July 29, a complication arose.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Injury Opens the Door for Foles Reunion

This offseason, head coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts traded for ex-Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz, reuniting the two offensive minds. On Thursday, the franchise lost their new quarterback to a long-term foot injury.

This was crushing news for Indy, a team that was building towards a potential postseason run. Selfishly, it was also bad news for the Jets.

Should the Colts try to trade for Nick Foles with Carson Wentz’ injury? pic.twitter.com/WdJnGjXsue — PFF (@PFF) August 2, 2021

They had virtually no competition for Foles, meaning the asking price might continue to drop. Then just like that, not only did an alternative appear, a stronger connection became clear.

Reich, Wentz and Foles all won a championship together when the coach was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. The current Bears’ third-stringer also had some high praise for Reich when asked about their relationship this week.

“Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not my favorite, coaches of all time. He understands me as a player,” Foles voiced to the media. “He understands me as a person. But you know, I haven’t had any talks with them. I’m a Chicago Bear right now. But he knows me, he understands.”

A fired up Nick Foles talks about Frank Reich, Carson Wentz, what he wants in a trade, and more. Foles: "The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl … Put that through your mind." This is worth the watch…pic.twitter.com/zVpsluax2l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2021

Based on that response, the veteran would obviously be willing to play for the Colts and Reich, but he also noted that there were teams he wasn’t interested in playing for.

He said: “There [were] a couple opportunities that came to be this offseason with a couple teams but it wasn’t the right time… you don’t just want to go somewhere to go somewhere. You want to go somewhere [that] you know the people somewhat, or you know someone that knows the people that can vouch for the people so you can succeed.”

One of the teams Foles denied was reportedly a return to the Eagles. Let’s hope the other wasn’t the Jets. For the record, Foles does not know Mike LaFleur and this NYJ coaching staff, but he does not Douglas who could “vouch” for Robert Saleh and the offensive coordinator.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

New Report Points Arrow Back Toward Jets

Just when it looked like all hope was lost, NFL insider Chris Mortensen added another loop to this roller coaster ride.

The Colts are not trading for Foles, Minshew or Mariota at this time.

Carson Wentz begins rehabbing his foot after two weeks.

He hasn't been ruled out week 1 but it's optimistic.

If this relatively safe surgery & rehab gets complicated, then another vet QB will be considered. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 2, 2021

BOOM. The Colts may have just left the Foles conversation almost as quickly as they’d joined it in the first place. Wentz’s injury does not seem to be as severe as initially anticipated, and Indy is likely to roll with 2020 fourth-rounder Jacob Eason until their starter has recovered from surgery.

That means Foles is back up for grabs, and there are very few suitors that are willing to take on his cap hit. The Jets are one of the rare franchises that can afford it but they’d likely prefer Chicago to split the damage. Eventually, that could happen. It all depends on how desperate the Bears become when sorting out their 53-man roster.

One thing’s for sure, the veteran is ready to pack his bags so long as the right organization comes calling. “I feel great,” Foles told reporters, “the version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl, I’ll tell you that, and I’m confident in that. So put that through your mind, I know that.”

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Marcus Maye: ‘Talk to Jamal Adams Every Day,’ Hopes to Stay With Jets