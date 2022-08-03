Ex-Jets WR Signs With AFC Playoff Contender: Report

If the New York Jets look back on this offseason and draw one major positive, it’s that general manager Joe Douglas has improved organizational depth at most positions.

The edge rusher unit is stacked, the cornerback crew has never been deeper, the tight ends and running backs are rock solid, and a position like wide receiver appears to have more talent than any moment in recent memory.

The projected starters are Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson — three top-34 selections, two of which were drafted within the top 10. Then, competing for backup roles are Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith, Irvin Charles, Calvin Jackson Jr., Keshunn Abram, Tarik Black and newcomer Rashard Davis.

It’s almost hard to fathom, and it explains why this recent Jets cut lost his job in New York.

NFL Tour Ends in Indy

Former NYJ wide receiver and special teams favorite D.J. Montgomery reportedly signed with the Indianapolis Colts on August 3 — per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Colts signed wide receiver D.J. Montgomery one day after he tried out for Texans for job that went to wide receiver Chester Rogers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2022

According to Wilson, this new deal came “one day after [Montgomery] tried out for [the Houston] Texans for [a] job that went to wide receiver Chester Rogers.” Of course, that wasn’t his only tryout over the past week or so.

Montgomery has been on somewhat of an NFL tour since the Green & White released him on July 26. The NFL transaction wire revealed that this trip around the league included stops with Pittsburgh, Houston and Indianapolis — where he eventually agreed to terms.

A mainstay on the Jets practice squad since 2020, Montgomery received his best opportunity last season after injuries to Davis and Moore. He appeared in three games, playing wideout in one of them and special teams in the others.

Montgomery did catch three of six targets for 36 yards during that lone game against the New Orleans Saints. On special teams, he contributed on kick return and kick return coverage as a blocker and tackler, as well as punt return and punt return coverage in the same light. Pro Football Focus credited him with a 62.3 special teams grade in 2021.

WR Battle Takes Shape

Barring injury, we know that Moore, Davis, Wilson and Berrios are locks to make the roster. Outside of Berrios who has dealt with some nagging injuries, each of the top four has also had solid training camps so far.

After shedding some weight, Davis has made several touchdown grabs from Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. Garrett Wilson has begun to break out of his shell as well with a few impressive receptions, and Moore has had the highlight reel plays that have gone viral on social media.

The backups have been duking it out too. While Smith and Jackson stole the show at OTAs and minicamp, UDFAs like Charles and Abram have been coming on stronger of late. Don’t forget the recent USFL signing, Rashard Davis, who torched NYJ corners during his first couple of practices. Black has even had a couple of nice moments in camp — although his chances have become slim.

Mims is the all-important piece, however. The former second-round pick dominated day one of practices but has been almost nonexistent since. When he does flash, it’s usually with Mike White or Flacco.

Mike White fires a dart to Denzel Mims, who makes a nice grab in double coverage and takes off for a would-be TD. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 2, 2022

That lack of chemistry with the starting quarterback — plus the fact that all these youngsters have shown ability — could lead to Mims being traded this summer. At the very least, expect a couple of these wide receivers to take over Montgomery’s former role on the NYJ practice squad.

