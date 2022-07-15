Jets Urged to Add ‘Biggest Wildcard’ of Free Agency

The New York Jets roster is a constantly moving force.

It will continue to be fluid as we progress through training camp and the preseason in August. One analyst believes in the middle of all this movement the Jets should take a plunge into the deep end of the pool for a special free agent.

A Bold Move

Jets analyst and Badlands co-host Connor Rogers exclusively joined me on my YouTube channel to talk all things Gang Green and to preview training camp.

During our conversation, I asked Rogers if there was any player still available in free agency that he would pursue if he were the Jets?

“Maybe bad timing because I know [Duane Brown] got arrested this week. Obviously one of the better tackles in the league for a while. If you feel comfortable with everything going on there [legally] and say you get into camp and have a problem at tackle, that’s the guy that I would say.

We can’t fumble this. We have a year two quarterback in a year where we need to take strides forward with the offense. You not only need Zach Wilson to be competent for the sake of Zach, the team, and the image around the team but you need that for Elijah Moore’s development, Garrett Wilson’s development, and you need that to open up the offense for Breece Hall and Michael Carter. Heck even keeping the defense off of the field.

I know it’s crazy to be connecting a guy like Brown to this team right now but that’s the biggest wildcard I guess I can give you. If all of these dominoes fell, there is a path to where we somehow end up there.”

As Rogers mentioned this would be the biggest “wildcard” for a variety of reasons.

Brown is 36 years old and will be 37 prior to the start of the 2022 season. It could be viewed as a bit of a reach for an all-world offensive tackle at his age to choose to sign with a Jets team that has one winning season in the last 11 years.

The other reason is the recent alleged legal issue with Brown at the airport going through TSA security with a gun in his luggage, per TMZ. With the uncertainty of that situation, it certainly complicates a potential signing ahead of camp.

An Argument in the Social Media Streets

Not everyone is a fan of the Jets signing Brown this offseason.

One of the biggest arguments against that move on social media is Brown’s status as a “one trick pony.” The talented former All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler has exclusively played on the blindside for his entire career.

Several of the fans arguing against this prefer an offensive tackle that can play on both the left and the right side even if that player is less talented.

For example, the Jets hosted veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff earlier this summer for a visit. The 33-year-old has never earned a Pro Bowl nomination nor has he been elected an All-Pro.

Although what he lacks in star power or reputation he makes up for with his versatility. The veteran offensive lineman has ample experience with over 147 combined starts at both left and right tackle.

Rogers eye-rolled when hearing about this Twitter beef for the very first time on the show calling that narrative “ridiculous.”

He again reiterated that if the Jets were going to add an offensive tackle and had a choice between the two, he would sign Brown without hesitation based on his experience and star power.

