Jets Get ‘Great News’ on Recent Roster Cut: Report

It has been a wild week for the New York Jets with injuries galore.

Quarterback Mike White, wide receiver Corey Davis, linebacker Marcell Harris, and cornerback Brandin Echols have all been ruled out for Week 15 already, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will enter the weekend with a 50-50 questionable tag according to head coach Robert Saleh.

In the midst of all this, the Jets surprised a good deal of fans when they released a veteran team leader that is well-respected in the locker room — safety Will Parks. On December 16, however, the organization received a positive update on the recent cut.

Jets Linked to Safety Will Parks After Release

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson first tweeted that “Will Parks went unclaimed off waivers from [the] Jets,” adding that he’s “expected to join their practice squad.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini had the same theory after the staff favorite’s initial release, noting that the roster gymnastics were due to “injuries/numbers.”

This makes sense considering the long list of absences above, but it’s definitely nice to hear that Parks could return anyway. The Jet Press even called it “great news” on Twitter after relaying Wilson’s report.

Will Parks went unclaimed on waivers and is expected to re-sign with the #Jets practice squad, per @AaronWilson_NFL. Great news. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) December 16, 2022

Parks began the season on the NYJ practice squad after being let go at the final preseason roster cutdown. Ashtyn Davis and undrafted rookie Tony Adams were kept in his place, and the Jets doubled down on that decision this week despite dressing Parks for 11 games in 2022 so far.

Ashtyn Davis and Adams have appeared in 10 and seven outings, respectively.

It didn’t take long for the Jets to promote Parks to the active roster after the summer setback. Starter Jordan Whitehead suffered an injury early in the year and Saleh must not have trusted Ashtyn Davis and Adams to get the job done in his stead.

In the end, Whitehead fought his way back onto the field, but Parks’ demotion never came as many expected it would. Instead, the Jets kept five safeties on the roster for most of the 2022 campaign, and Parks served a valuable role on special teams.

Finally, in mid-December, the veteran’s roster spot was forfeited once again, but it appears his journey with the Green & White may not be over just yet.

Mike White Confirms Broken Rib, Flu Bug in Detroit

There was some confusion regarding White’s rib injury among fans, but the QB did later confirm that he fractured a couple of ribs in Buffalo — video courtesy of Dennis Waszak Jr.

Mike White confirms he’s dealing with a rib fracture & the concern is it could get worse if he’s hit in the wrong spot. Says he spoke to 10 docs who all advised him to not play. He’s frustrated but knows it’s the right call. #Jets pic.twitter.com/fr68Qb00pS — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 16, 2022

The Associated Press media member relayed that White was “frustrated,” but “knows it’s the right call” to sit out after speaking with 10 different doctors about his injury. Waszak also reported that “White said the X-rays at the stadium were clear, which is why he returned to the game.” Adding: “It was the CT scans at the hospital that revealed the extent of the injuries.”

With White out this week and possibly next week — feels unlikely that he’ll make it back in time for the Thursday night game versus Jacksonville — it’s now Zach Wilson’s show once again for the foreseeable future.

In other news, the Detroit Lions appear to be dealing with some issues of their own with multiple key members of the roster either questionable or doubtful with an illness. SB Nation’s Erik Schlitt mentioned that the flu bug has been going around their locker room and this could play a factor against the Jets.

As of now, first-round rookie Aidan Hutchinson is among those that has been affected by this virus. The top prospect is officially questionable along with cornerback Mike Hughes, while defensive tackle Michael Brockers is doubtful.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) and backup offensive tackle Kayode Awosika (ankle) have also been ruled out, while fullback Jason Cabinda is questionable with an ankle ailment and center Frank Ragnow has been limited with a foot injury (also questionable).

With both teams banged up heading into Week 15, its truly anybody’s game on Sunday.