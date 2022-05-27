Zach Wilson Clone Has 8 D1 Offers, Throws ‘Darts’

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson might be the most famous athlete in his family but there appears to be football running through the bloodlines.

Not only was Zach’s father Mike a defensive tackle for the University of Utah, but each of his brothers are expected to play college ball as well. The second-oldest already does, following in the Jets QB’s footsteps at BYU.

That would be Joshua Wilson, who plays linebacker, and 2022 three-star linebacker recruit Micah Wilson is expected to join him. The youngest of the four is the most similar to Zach, however. It’s been reported that high school quarterback Isaac Wilson throws “darts” and “lasers,” just like his brother — and he’s already been pitched by eight big-name universities.

‘Look out for Little Wilson’

Grayson Weir of Bro Bible wrote that “Isaac Wilson is a spitting image of his big brother,” aside from his age. The 2024 recruit is only entering his junior year of high school, but the kid has a cannon for an arm.

“Wilson and his team ‘The Pink Outlaws’ partook in a 7-on-7 competition over the weekend and he showed off his arm,” Weir reported on May 23. “He throws a deep ball just like his big brother and has an uncanny ability to throw his receivers open with a laser to the corner. As his recruitment started to heat up, Wilson partook in the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles back in March. He was throwing darts. Wilson was also a standout at 7-on-7 camps last summer and shares the same traits as his oldest brother. The kid can sling it.”

With offers to play division one college ball at BYU, Miami, Oregon, San Jose State, Arizona, Oregon State, Idaho State and Weber State already, Weir noted that more offers are likely on the way.

“Some of Isaac’s mechanics could use some work, just like his brother,” he explained. “However, the arm strength is there and he’s equally as mobile in the pocket. There is a lot of time for Isaac to continue to grow and more time on the varsity level, and at various camps over the next 23 months, will allow him to do that.”

“Look out for little Wilson,” he concluded.

Does Zach Have Competition?

We haven’t seen a brotherly rivalry in the NFL at quarterback since the Mannings ruled over the league and it’d be fantastic if the Wilson duo was next.

For starters, that would mean that Zach Wilson is the legitimate long-term answer at quarterback for the Jets. If he’s the Peyton Manning of this story, that’s phenomenal news for Gang Green.

Of course, Eli Manning did win two Super Bowls for his original franchise — not counting the Chargers — and it took a trade for Peyton to grab ring number two, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Isaac Wilson is set to start for Draper Corner Canyon High School this fall, the promising talent’s first true test as he begins the more advanced stages of his football journey. All aboard the hype train, next stop: Utah.

