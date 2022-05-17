NFL Insider Reveals Zach Wilson’s New ‘Buffed-up’ Weight in 2022

A little over a week ago, New York Jets fans started to take notice of Zach Wilson’s physical transformation that took place over the past few months.

He appeared to have put on some weight — in a good way — and head coach Robert Saleh even joked that the young quarterback was “looking beefy” after hitting the weight room hard this offseason.

Of course, looks can sometimes be deceiving and fans wondered whether Wilson actually added some much-needed muscle to his frame. On May 15, an NFL insider confirmed that he did.

Wilson ‘Gained 6-8 lbs,’ Nearing 220

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Wilson [is] playing closer to 220 [pounds]” and “gained 6-8 lbs” this winter.

Word is Wilson playing closer to 220, gained 6-8 lbs, worked out with teammates in three different states. Locked in. https://t.co/ceK5MYFghl — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2022

This update came after his ESPN colleague Rich Cimini detailed how a “beefed-up” Wilson “won the offseason.” The beat reporter wrote:

When he wasn’t throwing to his receivers on his ‘Zach Across America Tour,’ the second-year quarterback was working on his body. Listed at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds, Wilson never will be confused with Josh Allen (6-foot-5) or Justin Herbert (6-foot-6), which is why his goal was to add weight — shock absorber for the weekly pounding. Mission accomplished.

Cimini explained that the 22-year-old signal-caller “wanted to do it the right way” with a healthy diet that intends to add lean muscle rather than excess bulk.

“Those close to him say he has become meticulous about what he eats. He tried to gain weight in the past, getting as high as 218, but didn’t feel comfortable from an athletic standpoint. This time, he took it slow and steady in order to maintain his quickness and loose throwing motion,” the reporter relayed.

Whatever Wilson is doing, it appears to be working. The rookie is in tremendous shape.

Night off at MSG

As the movie quote goes, “all work and no play makes [Zach] a dull boy.” When Wilson does cut loose on a golf course, beach or sporting event, it’s generally with his good pal Braxton Berrios.

The two Jets teammates have become inseparable this offseason, which is great for the chemistry between a quarterback and a wide receiver. On May 15, the two hit Madison Square Garden for Game 7 of the New York Rangers playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jets Twitter caught Wilson and Berrios celebrating the victory on social media and reshared the video — which of course went viral from there.

Sorry Islanders fans, but Wilson is showing love to both sides of the rivalry after attending multiple Isles playoff games with a rowdy crew of offensive linemen last summer.

Wherever the outing or training session may be, it’s clear Wilson is all about team building. As we’ve mentioned in the past, he spent his entire winter traveling around to practice with different Jets playmakers.

And he never seems to hit the social scene without Berrios or another member of the offense by his side. Coach Saleh’s motto is ‘All Gas No Brake,’ and there might not be another NYJ player who embodies that quite like Wilson.

