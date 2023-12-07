‘Pissed Off’ Zach Wilson Sends Message About Jets QB Gig

Zach Wilson has once again assumed the role as the starting quarterback for the New York Jets.

A media member asked Wilson if he is “pissed off” in a good way and if he’s playing with “a little extra chip” coming off of the report from The Athletic.

“Yeah, I think it’s a mix of both. Like I said to you guys, I’m going to have more fun than I’ve ever had in a professional way,” Wilson explained. “At the same time, of course, there is a chip, feeling like I need to prove something. [I’m] feeling like this team needs to prove something, this offense needs to prove something and I think it can be constructive like you said. I think everyone wants to show that and I think the offense has that mindset.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes asked #Jets QB Zach Wilson if he’s going to play pissed off in a good way vs #Texans? ‘I’m going to have more fun than I’ve ever had in a professional way. At the same time of course there’s a chip of just feeling like I need to prove something. Feeling like… pic.twitter.com/vMoIeFMJzQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 7, 2023

Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday, December 6 that Wilson will be the starting quarterback versus the Houston Texans and for the rest of the 2023 season.

Wilson Strongly Responds to Report From the Athletic

Wilson said, “Absolutely not” when asked if there was any truth to the report that he showed reluctance to return as the Jets starting quarterback this season.

“I love the guys in this locker room and I would do anything [for them]. Anytime you have an opportunity to step on this field you need to take advantage of it,” Wilson explained.

The former BYU product said he felt no need to address the team about these reports because he feels the team has had his back all season through thick and thin.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson was asked if there was any truth to the report from @TheAthletic that he showed reluctance to being the starter again? ‘Absolutely not, I love the guys in this locker room’ + also said he didn’t feel a need to address the team about it because he feels he… pic.twitter.com/hSe1bf1WMl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 6, 2023

Wilson said the report definitely “frustrated” him but understands this is what happens in the New York media market. When asked if his comments could have been misconstrued if someone overheard something about his lack of a desire to play, Wilson denied that being a possibility, “I don’t think so.”

#Jets QB Zach Wilson admitted that he was ‘frustrated’ about the report from @TheAthletic ‘but at the same time this New York media you understand that’s part of it’ + confidently said it won’t be a ‘distraction’ for the team. Wilson said he doesn’t think he made an off hand… pic.twitter.com/cW8oQUSvfC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 7, 2023

Over the last two seasons, Wilson has been benched on multiple occasions. At points during his Jets career, he has served as QB1, QB2, and even QB3.

Wilson, to his credit, doesn’t think that has affected him and instead took a positive spin to it.

“I don’t think it does. Like I said I really truly think it has made me stronger. Is it frustrating? Of course but I need to play better and that starts with me,” Wilson said. “I understand there are always things to work on. So how can you complain when you can watch the film and see the mistakes you’ve had. You need to be able to say okay I need to keep working on getting better.”

What a mature answer from #Jets QB Zach Wilson. He was asked about the herky-jerky nature of being QB1 then QB3 then back to QB1 & whether that has affected him? ‘I don’t think it does. Like I said I really truly think it has made me stronger. Is it frustrating? Of course but… pic.twitter.com/iMpgdha7G3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 7, 2023

Wilson Has a Chance to Change His Jets Future

When the Jets benched Wilson earlier this season making him QB3 after being QB1, it appeared his tenure with the team was coming to an end.

Although his replacements (Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian) played so poorly Wilson has surprisingly received another crack at being the starting quarterback.

With five games left in the Jets regular season, is there any chance that Wilson can do enough during that time to return to the quarterback room in 2024?

I asked that question on X previously Twitter and the fans seemed pretty split about it.

Is there ANY chance that Zach Wilson shows enough in the final 5 games of the #Jets season to return to the team next year as a backup?#TakeFlight #NFL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 7, 2023

Jets analyst Will Parkinson said, “Never say never” on “Boy Green Daily” on Thursday, December 7 but called it very “unlikely.”

“It is best for all parties to go in different directions this offseason,” Parkinson explained.

If Wilson performs well over the final five regular season games that can only be good news for the Jets. That could increase his trade value for a potential late-round pick swap this offseason. Or he could be the QB3 as a developmental piece potentially in 2024.