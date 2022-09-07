Jets Throw Curve Ball on Zach Wilson’s Earliest Return Date

Ever since New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson, left the first preseason game with a knee injury, fans have speculated on his return date. Today on September 7, many learned that his eventual comeback would be later than expected.

Head coach Robert Saleh dropped the news during his press conference and he did so with an aggravated tone. “To be honest with you guys and I’m just going to lay this out,” the Jets HC began with some fire, “I really don’t want to talk about this situation anymore — the earliest [Wilson’s] going to be available is Pittsburgh.”

Coach Saleh says that likely the earliest QB Zach Wilson will be available is Week 4 at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/3buMD5xqTb — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 7, 2022

Coach Saleh confirmed later that Wilson has not suffered any sort of setback, noting that the gunslinger would “ideally” log a full week of practice before playing.

Zach Wilson out Week 1, Will Miss At Least 3 Starts

Play

Robert Saleh Press Conference (9/7) | 2022 | New York Jets | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters before practice during Ravens week. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App: goo.gl/wg7imm 2022-09-07T15:56:32Z

For Jets fans, it feels like Groundhog Day once again. After missing four games during his rookie campaign, Wilson will now be out another three starts in year two — at least.

Injuries stalled the development of Sam Darnold in a similar way and here we are again with a Josh McCown-like veteran at the helm. This time, that backup does have a Super Bowl title on his resume but a 37-year-old Joe Flacco is not who Jets fans want to see in 2022.

Having said that, allowing Wilson time to heal is likely the smart decision long term.

“Just from everything we’ve gathered over the last couple of days… we are going to make sure that both mind and body are 110%,” Saleh explained. “We want to make sure we do right by him and we feel like, [after] talking to the doctors and everyone, it’s going to be that Pittsburgh week.”

That puts a potential return date at October 2, meaning Flacco or third-stringer Mike White will start throughout the month of September as the Jets tour the rest of the AFC North.