Jets Make Final Call on QB Zach Wilson Ahead of Texans Game

The New York Jets once again have a new starting quarterback.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed to the media on Wednesday, December 6 that Zach Wilson has been named the starter ahead of the Houston Texans game.

Saleh took that a step further saying, “God willing”, Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season barring injury.

Saleh Provides More Details on Wilson Decision, New Jets QB Rotation

Veteran Trevor Siemian will serve as the backup and newly acquired passer Brett Rypien will serve as the emergency QB3, per Saleh.

When Saleh was asked why he made this decision to go back to Zach he responded, “[he] gives us our best chance to win and [we’re] giving him another opportunity to prove that.”

There was a report from The Athletic on Monday that said Wilson was “reluctant” to step back into the starting quarterback role. NFL Insider Dianna Russini revealed injury concern and the way the team treated him [Wilson] when he got benched as two factors in that thought process.

Although Saleh said Wilson was “fired up” when he heard the news this week that he would be reassuming the QB1 duties.

“I am not concerned one bit about that report within the locker room,” Saleh confidently said.

He was asked why he wasn’t concerned about it and Saleh responded, “I have my reasons but Zach is in a great place, the locker room is in a great place, and he will be ready to play ball.”

Saleh Addresses the Tim Boyle-Jets Transaction

This week the Jets released veteran quarterback Tim Boyle and added Rypien to the room.

“Tim is awesome, we all love Tim, but this is more just trying to get another arm in here [with] Ryp and see what he has,” Saleh explained.

Boyle started the last two games for the Jets against the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons respectively. A media member noted to Saleh how unique it is for someone to go from starting quarterback to getting cut.

“No, I know it’s just… that’s a good question. It’s unfortunate the way it has come about,” Saleh said. “That is part of the crappy part of the league. He got his opportunity and we appreciate him.”

Saleh left the door open for a potential Boyle return to the practice squad at some point in the future.

This season Wilson has appeared in 10 games and has made nine starts. During that run, Wilson has completed 59.2 percent of his passes, has six touchdowns to seven interceptions, and has thrown for 1,944 passing yards.

The Jets have five games left in the 2023 regular season. Wilson will have a chance to audition for the other 31 teams in the NFL over the final stretch of the year.

It appears unlikely that Wilson will be returning to the fold for the Jets in 2024 based on everything that has transpired. He is under contract through the 2024 season and the Jets have to make a decision on the fifth-year option of his deal in May, if Wilson is still a part of the team at that point of the offseason.