Social Media Erupts After Zach Wilson Refuses to Play for Jets

The New York Jets want to make another change to its starting quarterback.

Gang Green is “leaning towards Zach Wilson” taking over, however, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Wilson is “reluctant to stepping back in.”

Rosenblatt added that the Jets are “hoping” he has a change of heart “as they continue to discuss the next steps.”

The Jets want to make a switch at QB. The team is leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over, but he is reluctant to stepping back in, sources tell @DMRussini and me. The team is hoping he changes his mind as they continue to discuss the next steps. More on @TheAthletic shortly. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 4, 2023

Top Social Media Reactions to Wilson Refusing the Jets

Gary Myers said, “If Zach Wilson indeed rejects being the Jets starter again, then how can he ever walk back into the locker room? I’ve never heard of a player refusing to play for non-injury reasons (well, other than Antonio Brown taking off his uniform and quitting in the middle of a game).”

If Zach Wilson indeed rejects being the Jets starter again, then how can he ever walk back into the locker room? I've never heard of a player refusing to play for non-injury reasons (well, other than Antonio Brown taking off his uniform and quitting in the middle of a game). https://t.co/qYeXGK3CPG — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) December 4, 2023

Kevin Clark posted a text exchange between a manager and an employee to explain how “literally” Wilson likely responded to the Jets:

Manager: “We’re short staffed for tonight.”

Wilson: “damn that’s crazy. goodluck tho.”

Another social media user went a bit more vulgar with his social media response.

“Coach Saleh: Hey buddy, we need you back out their this week. What do you say?”

“Zach Wilson: suck my d***.”

Coach Saleh: “Hey buddy, we need you back out their this week. What do you say?” Zach Wilson: #Jets @nyjets pic.twitter.com/OmXMC9mhAa — Benny & The Jets (@bennyblancooooo) December 4, 2023

“Zach Wilson basically doing the pro version of no thanks, I’m not going to play in the Liberty Mutual Insurance Bowl,” Raj posted on X previously Twitter.

Zach Wilson basically doing the pro version of "no thanks, i'm not going to play in the Liberty Mutual Insurance Bowl" — Raj (@RajPC1) December 4, 2023

“Zach Wilson standing on business lol”, Cromartie Jr posted.

Zach Wilson standing on business lol 😂 — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) December 4, 2023

“Hey Zach we’re going back to you as the starter.” Wilson replies, “No you ain’t!”

“Hey Zach we’re going back to you as the starter”

Zach Wilson: https://t.co/VNnTwdotPe pic.twitter.com/fGDIZxi4dx — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) December 4, 2023

Reporters Weigh in on the Wilson Situation

Rosenblatt said the Jets haven’t made a final decision on who will start at quarterback against the Houston Texans in Week 14. However, it seems like they want the starting QB to be Wilson if he changes his mind.

Connor Hughes of SNY said he understands Wilson’s “annoyance with the team.” The Jets have benched him on multiple occasions over the last two calendar years. However, Hughes said that it has reached the level where he is “reluctant to play” is “wild to me.”

Say what you will about the #Jets and the decision to bench Zach Wilson, but this entire year they have done everything they can to protect him from the public narrative he's a lost cause. They didn't add a backup during the offseason. They spoke so highly of him throughout the… pic.twitter.com/OI56OqnU07 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 4, 2023

Hughes said on X that he believes it is the “right move” for the Jets to want to go back to Wilson. The backup quarterbacks that have stepped up in his place, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle, have played poorly and the offense has stunk.

Hughes confidently said that Wilson gives the Jets “the best chance to win” and even with the playoffs realistically out of the picture, the team owes it to themselves to put the best guy out there.

“You can’t fault [Wilson] for taking this approach. It’s hard for him not to feel like he was scapegoated in this entire situation. The Jets turned to Boyle & Siemian after benching him, and the offense got worse. Much, much worse. Guys were running wide open throughout the #Falcons secondary yesterday and neither quarterback threw the ball. That’s unacceptable. So now the Jets want him to start again? From his POV: You blamed me for it all, now you’re crawling back because the alternatives were worse? I’d be pissed off, reluctant to come back, too,” Hughes explained.

My two cents on the Zach Wilson, #Jets situation 1) It's the right move for the team to want to go back to Zach Wilson. It's clear he's the better option than Tim Boyle & Trevor Siemian, the offense can get worse without him (left hand up on that). You need the guy who gives… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 4, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN posted on X at 2:56 pm that the Jets “still hadn’t decided on their starting QB.” Cimini said that head coach Robert Saleh is set to speak with reporters at 3:15 pm and added that it, “Should be interesting.”

As of the past hour, the #Jets still hadn't decided on their starting QB, I'm told. Saleh will address reporters at 3:15. Should be interesting. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 4, 2023

The Jets have three quarterbacks as available options on the 53-man roster with Wilson, Boyle, and Siemian.