Social Media Erupts After Zach Wilson Refuses to Play for Jets

The New York Jets want to make another change to its starting quarterback.
Gang Green is “leaning towards Zach Wilson” taking over, however, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Wilson is “reluctant to stepping back in.”
Rosenblatt added that the Jets are “hoping” he has a change of heart “as they continue to discuss the next steps.”
Top Social Media Reactions to Wilson Refusing the Jets
Gary Myers said, “If Zach Wilson indeed rejects being the Jets starter again, then how can he ever walk back into the locker room? I’ve never heard of a player refusing to play for non-injury reasons (well, other than Antonio Brown taking off his uniform and quitting in the middle of a game).”
Kevin Clark posted a text exchange between a manager and an employee to explain how “literally” Wilson likely responded to the Jets:
Manager: “We’re short staffed for tonight.”
Wilson: “damn that’s crazy. goodluck tho.”
Another social media user went a bit more vulgar with his social media response.
“Coach Saleh: Hey buddy, we need you back out their this week. What do you say?”
“Zach Wilson: suck my d***.”
“Zach Wilson basically doing the pro version of no thanks, I’m not going to play in the Liberty Mutual Insurance Bowl,” Raj posted on X previously Twitter.
“Zach Wilson standing on business lol”, Cromartie Jr posted.
“Hey Zach we’re going back to you as the starter.” Wilson replies, “No you ain’t!”
Reporters Weigh in on the Wilson Situation
Rosenblatt said the Jets haven’t made a final decision on who will start at quarterback against the Houston Texans in Week 14. However, it seems like they want the starting QB to be Wilson if he changes his mind.
Connor Hughes of SNY said he understands Wilson’s “annoyance with the team.” The Jets have benched him on multiple occasions over the last two calendar years. However, Hughes said that it has reached the level where he is “reluctant to play” is “wild to me.”
Hughes said on X that he believes it is the “right move” for the Jets to want to go back to Wilson. The backup quarterbacks that have stepped up in his place, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle, have played poorly and the offense has stunk.
Hughes confidently said that Wilson gives the Jets “the best chance to win” and even with the playoffs realistically out of the picture, the team owes it to themselves to put the best guy out there.
“You can’t fault [Wilson] for taking this approach. It’s hard for him not to feel like he was scapegoated in this entire situation. The Jets turned to Boyle & Siemian after benching him, and the offense got worse. Much, much worse. Guys were running wide open throughout the #Falcons secondary yesterday and neither quarterback threw the ball. That’s unacceptable. So now the Jets want him to start again? From his POV: You blamed me for it all, now you’re crawling back because the alternatives were worse? I’d be pissed off, reluctant to come back, too,” Hughes explained.
Rich Cimini of ESPN posted on X at 2:56 pm that the Jets “still hadn’t decided on their starting QB.” Cimini said that head coach Robert Saleh is set to speak with reporters at 3:15 pm and added that it, “Should be interesting.”
The Jets have three quarterbacks as available options on the 53-man roster with Wilson, Boyle, and Siemian.