Jets Make Under-the-Radar Call-Up After Breece Hall Injury

After news dropped that the New York Jets traded for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, fans were ecstatic on social media.

Most were so busy celebrating Joe Douglas and his trade wizardry that another transaction flew way under the radar. Upon transferring both Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker to the injured reserve on October 25, the Jets announced that they would be signing training camp fan favorite Zonovan “Bam” Knight to the active roster.

We've placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR. We've signed RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster and signed OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2022

Included in the move was a practice squad addition — versatile offensive lineman Myron Cunningham. More on both prospects below.

Jets Shift From Bell-Cow to RB Stable

Whether they admitted it or not, Hall was drafted to be the player that Kyle Shanahan never had in San Francisco — before the recent trade for Christian McCaffrey at least. A true bell-cow dual-threat playmaker that could become the straw that stirs the drink in this system.

That plan was beginning to take shape as Hall overshadowed backups like Michael Carter and Ty Johnson, dominating the touch count in recent weeks. Then all of a sudden, it was all ripped away and the Jets staff was forced to adjust back to the RB stable approach.

Carter should retake the role as lead dog for now, at least until Robinson learns the playbook. From there, it will likely turn into a 1A and 1B approach — the Jets acted as if this was the case with Hall and Carter but the rookie was more of the Batman to MC’s Robin. Touches and carries should even out more between Carter and Robinson.

What’s interesting here is the official promotion of Knight. The Jets knew they were trading for Robinson at this point and yet they called up the promising rookie anyway. Now LaFleur has four capable options on the roster, including Johnson, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Gang Green starts to play the hot hand as the season goes on.

This offense has battled through a ton of injuries in 2022 and it feels like the staff is looking for somebody to step up. Will the popular UDFA make an impact?

Myron Cunningham Signs to Practice Squad

According to team reporter Ethan Greenberg: “Cunningham (6-5, 320) went undrafted in April. He played the last three seasons at Arkansas, starting his final 30 games at left tackle and was named a team captain in 2021. He allowed 3 sacks last season in 389 pass plays according to Pro Football Focus. Cunningham started his college career at Western Illinois before he transferred to Iowa Central Community College for the 2018 season.”

At the professional level, the offensive lineman was waived by the Houston Texans in August and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein accurately predicted that he would turn into a priority free agent during the scouting process.

He explained: “Cunningham has the physical measurables for the position but lacks the athleticism to get the job done. It will be difficult for him to find a functional level of balance because his footwork and base are too ragged. He might get into a camp, but making a practice squad could be a tall task.”

Zierlein ended up being dead-on with this prospect overview. Cunningham was a tackle in college but he might be more of a guard at the NFL level. As of now, he’s listed as an offensive lineman and we know how much Douglas loves versatile pieces on his OL.

Add Cunningham to the mix as the Jets continue to battle adversity in this area. They’ve managed to piece together a blocking unit all season and the current starting five is; Duane Brown (LT), Laken Tomlinson (LG), Connor McGovern (C), Nate Herbig (RG), Cedric Ogbuehi (RT).

For reserves, they have swing tackle Mike Remmers and versatile IOL Dan Feeney on the active roster, with Cunningham (OT/G), Chris Glaser (G), Adam Pankey (OT/G), and Conor McDermott (OT) currently on the practice squad. Expect one of those four to be elevated alongside Remmers and Feeney in Week 8.