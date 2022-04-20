Proposed Trade Lands Knicks High-Scoring Former Top 10 Pick

The New York Knicks are going to be exploring various ways to upgrade their roster in the offseason, and one of those ways will be looking at players who can take the reigns of the point guard.

Much of this season was spent with Alec Burks manning the spot out of position, and while he did his best given the circumstances, that’s an experiment the Knicks will want to avoid for the next season and beyond.

A name that has begun to surface for the Knicks is high-scoring guard Collin Sexton. The Cavaliers guard was once viewed as one of the future cornerstones in Cleveland, but the emergence of Darius Garland has potentially made Sexton expendable.

Coming off knee surgery, there’s a sense the team could move on from their young guard, and the Knicks could swoop in and make a trade. That exact situation was floated by an NBA general manager.

Sexton to New York

Collin Sexton was the number eight pick in the draft back in 2018, and at just 23 years of age, his best years are likely still ahead of him.

While he could be the odd man out in Cleveland following his injury, there are other teams out there who’d love to have him, including the Knicks according to one GM.

“[Sexton] is more gettable, more likely for the Knicks,” an NBA GM told Heavy.com. “If Cleveland looks to move him, there is not going to be much of a market out there. Taking back a first-round pick from the Knicks and Evan Fournier might be the best that they can do. They need the shooting. They don’t need another point guard.”

With Garland, Sexton and Caris LeVert, there does seem to be a bit of a logjam in Cleveland, and that could eventually be what leads to a trade involving the former lottery pick.

Through a sign-and-trade deal, the Knicks could acquire Sexton on about a $20 million contract provided they ship Fournier out of town. The deal could work for both sides as the Cavs would acquire somebody who can shoot threes among the best of them and the Knicks get a player more in line with the age of their young core.

Fournier could slot in as a forward, so it would give the Cavs more flexibility into where they could play him if they do decide to replace Sexton with the high-priced shooter.

How Would Sexton Fit?

On paper, the fit with Sexton and the Knicks looks like a good one. New York could use a high-scoring guard who can create their own shot, and while they have that in Fournier, they could get younger with Sexton.

With RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and possibly Mitchell Robinson, the future of the Knicks is young and Sexton would fit right in with that.

