Knicks Jalen Brunson Receives Resounding Endorsement From Former NBA Star

The early stages of the NBA playoffs mean award season is in full swing and one member of the New York Knicks just received a resounding endorsement from a former NBA star. Recently on his Twitter page, Jalen Rose released a video of him both revealing and explaining his pick for the 2023 NBA Most Improved Player: Jalen Brunson.

“This year’s most improved player is Jalen Brunson,” Rose said. “He goes to the Knicks, they become the fifth seed. He solidifies that spot at the point. He leads the league in floaters, averages 24 points. He rejuvenates Julius Randle, who was getting booed by his home fans last year. Jalen Brunson [is this year’s] most improved player.”

Rose would also discuss his impact not only on the Knicks but his lack thereof on the 2022-23 Dallas Mavericks, noting that last year’s Western Conference Finals runner-ups “didn’t even make the play-in” without him in tow.

Since inking his four-year, $104 million deal this past summer, the 26-year-old has seemingly outperformed every penny his contract is worth.

Through 68 games played, the point guard has posted career-best averages all across the board, as he finished the regular season off with 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the floor and 41.6% from deep.

Along with his counting stats, of those who logged 2,000 or more minutes on the year, Jalen Brunson also leads the Knicks in box plus-minus and offensive box plus-minus, while ranking second in offensive rating.

Analyst Sounds Off on Jalen Brunson After Knicks’ Game 1

The New York Knicks took part in Game 1 of their first-round quarterfinals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night and came away from the road-tilt victorious, winning the game by a final score of 101-97.

Following the contest, former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins headed to Twitter to voice his opinions on the current status of Jalen Brunson, claiming that fans and spectators alike need to “move the convo along” when it comes to his “underdog” moniker and start acknowledging the fifth-year pro for what he is — a top-flight point guard in the NBA.

“Jalen Brunson is no longer the feel-good underdog, underrated story. He is who he is, and that’s one of the best in the league at his position that grinded his way there, like Jimmy Butler. Carry the hell on,” Perkins tweeted.

Despite dealing with a nagging hand ailment, during his first postseason game as a member of the Knicks he led the way in the scoring department for his team with a whopping 27 points on 45.8% shooting from the field. Along with this, he also pulled down 2 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and swiped away 2 steals in 29 minutes played.

Behind his efforts, New York wound up attaining their first Game 1 win while on the road since 2001.

Knicks a Potential Landing Spot for Two-Way Wing

OG Anunoby was a big name linked to the Knicks during this year’s trade season. Ultimately, however, the Raptors wing remained up in Toronto beyond the deadline and, as a result, is now watching the NBA postseason from the couch.

This offseason, there is speculation that Anunoby and Canada’s favorite ball club could wind up officially parting ways, and Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney was informed by a league executive that New York will once again be in the mix to possibly land the promising two-way talent.

“The Knicks are in a good position to really look at using the picks they have to get a wing defender who can solidify the rest of the roster,” an Eastern Conference GM said in reference to a possible Anunoby trade.

Putting forth arguably the best season of his six-year NBA career, OG Anunoby finished the 2022-23 campaign off with impressive per-game averages of 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.8% from deep.