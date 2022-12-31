Proposed Trade See Knicks Gut Roster to Bring Karl-Anthony Towns to New York

The New York Knicks have improved a bunch this year. After falling out of the playoff picture last season, they signed Jalen Brunson this past summer. He’s been great for them, and as things stand, the Knicks sit at 18-18, which is good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

But Brunson’s prowess at point guard can only do so much for New York. If they want to make a push for a serious playoff run, exploring the trade market might be their best option. A potential deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves could see them push all their chips on the table.

Here’s a full outline of a potential blockbuster move:

Knicks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince

Timberwolves receive: Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via DAL), 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

NBA Exec says the Knicks are on the hunt for the next available star “They are approaching things like there will be a star who they can get—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns—a star who comes on the market soon.” (Via @SeanDeveney ) pic.twitter.com/Tu55zlgxDq — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 19, 2022

This deal couldn’t go down until next offseason, as Towns just signed a massive extension this past summer. But if both teams aren’t where they want to be by the end of the season, then it could benefit both sides.

New York would be forming a more talented big three while simultaneously opening up minutes for Obi Toppin, who has shown plenty of potential. Brunson, Towns, and RJ Barrett would be New York’s plan moving forward, with Toppin (presumably) slotted in at the four.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves would earn an early exit on the Towns-Rudy Gobert experiment, as it’s already shown signs of failure. In exchange, they would get a better fit next to Gobert and Anthony Edwards in Randle, as well as two depth pieces. Quickley could develop as the extra guard help they need while Fournier gives them some assistance on the wing. And most importantly, they’d recoup some draft capital, as they lost most of theirs in the Gobert trade.

Knicks Have Discussed Obi Toppin Trade With Pacers

While a trade for Towns would open up developmental minutes for Toppin, there have been some indications that the Knicks aren’t keen on keeping him around long enough for that to happen.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Knicks have spoken with the Indiana Pacers about a potential Toppin trade.

“There has been some talk between the Pacers and Knicks about Obi,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “He fits in Indiana, especially if they keep Turner. Obi is a rim-runner, he has some toughness, he has athleticism. He needs minutes and a team that is rebuilding with young talent like Indy is a really good match.”

Evan Fournier Discusses Return to Knicks Lineup

As for Fournier, he has been in and out of New York’s lineup this year but just recently made a return. After the game, he took to Instagram to share his joy about being back on the court.

“There is nothing like being on the court with the guys. Respecting the game is not taking it for granted,” Fournier wrote.

With Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish on the roster, Fournier hasn’t earned the consistent playing time he was likely expecting when he signed on. That being said, Reddish’s and Grimes’ spots in the rotation have also wavered.

Dealing Fournier would open up minutes for the two youngsters, and in the deal for Towns, it would also mean bringing another star to the Big Apple.