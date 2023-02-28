Knicks Sign New 22-Year-Old Guard to Contract After Trade Deadline Success: Report

The New York Knicks made a ton of noise this summer when they signed Jalen Brunson, making it clear that they plan on being a part of the Eastern Conference playoff picture moving forward. And so far this season, they’ve met that goal, competing for a top-six seed in the East.

At the trade deadline, they made a move for Josh Hart and have won six games in a row since then. However, they’re not done adding to their roster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks are signing second-year guard Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

“The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Washington averaged 7.9 points in nearly 13 minutes for Suns this season,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

At 22 years old, Washington still has plenty of time to continue his development. He’s already shown flashes of being a solid scorer at the NBA level, and with his size, he could turn into a relatively valuable piece for the Knicks to keep tabs on.

He’s struggled a bit with his overall efficiency, but his three-point shooting has been solid over the course of his two-year career thus far.

In 79 total NBA appearances, including 10 starts, Washington has played 17.2 minutes per contest. He has averaged 9.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 39.1% shooting from the field and 37.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Considering how tight head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotations are, it seems highly unlikely that Washington gets any sort of real run for New York. However, if he impresses in practices and has a good summer with the team, he could be a nice project for them moving forward.

Josh Hart Discusses Future With Knicks

The addition of Washington is interesting, but the trade for Hart is still dominating headlines for the Knicks. His impact has been felt immediately, and New York is reaping the rewards. Hart recently spoke about the desire to find a home, leading to the belief that he could be open to re-signing with the Knicks.

“That’s something I would definitely want to do,” Hart said via the New York Post. “This is my sixth year in the league, fourth team, fourth organization, sixth head coach. I want a home. I want to find a home and this is a place where I would love that home to be. You know, on the court, there are so many things that align with my principles as a player, and, off the court, just being around with friends and close to family…this would be an amazing spot, this is something that I would love to be in and hopefully they feel the same.”

Damian Lillard Was ‘Begged’ to Join Knicks

As far as other potential moves the Knicks could have made, according to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, he practically begged Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to join New York.

“Damian Lillard is one of the greatest guards to have ever played in NBA history…I have a long and lengthy relationship with Dame, I got a lot of love for him,” Smith said on a February 27 edition of First Take. I practically begged this man to be in New York City, for the New York Knicks. I’d have given anything for him to end in…the New York market, in a New York Knicks uniform…If he were to depart from Portland the one place he would have wanted to be was (as) a New York Knick.”