ESPN Broadcaster Who Trolled Knicks Sings Different Tune Now

ESPN’s Jorge Sedano is loathed in Gotham City for trolling the New York Knicks during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery for missing out on Zion Williamson.

Four years later, Sedano is now singing a different tune.

“Absolutely [the Knicks are taking steps in the right direction]. I think they’ve been doing this now for a couple of seasons, and previous iterations of this front office have tried to fast-track things, and that’s not how you can build a sustainable winner, in my opinion. Yes, there are outliers in those situations, but if you’re the Knicks, you’ve got something good. You’ve taken steps now to be a formidable team in the Eastern Conference. To me, they’re one player or one big move away from being a real contender in the Eastern Conference,” Sedano said on the Aug. 9 episode of the NBA Today.

The Knicks, under Leon Rose‘s leadership, have built a playoff contender brick by brick, starting with holdovers Julius Randle, now two-time All-Star forward, and RJ Barrett, the team’s draft selection in 2019 after missing out on Williamson.

The Knicks have also drafted well, finding gems in the late first round with Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes, both selected at No. 25, and developing former second-round pick Mitchell Robinson into a monster rebounder and a defensive anchor.

They have also learned from their lessons quickly after their free agency blunders (Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier) in 2021.

Last offseason, instead of chasing big names, they pounced on underrated players, signing Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein to bargain deals.

The midseason acquisition of Josh Hart further bolstered their depth which helped them clinch the fifth seed and win their first playoff series in a decade. Now, they have locked him up for the next five seasons while adding another solid role player, who already has chemistry with him and Brunson in their Villanova teammate Donte DiVincenzo.

Still armed with a deep draft capital, league analysts are one in saying that the Knicks are in a great position to trade for a star to add to their core.

Ex-Knicks PG Hired as G League Coach

Former Knicks point guard Beno Udrih has been named the new head coach of the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee Bucks’ G League team, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 13-year NBA veteran played for the Knicks during the 2013-14 season but was waived after the trade deadline. He appeared in 31 games, starting in 12 games, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 assists before he fell out of favor with former Knicks coach Mike Woodson. He also spent one season as an assistant coach with the Westchester Knicks in the G League under Derrick Alston in 2020.

RJ Barrett Efficient in Canada Loss

Barrett was Canada’s second-leading scorer in a tough 86-81 loss to Germany on Wednesday at the start of their warmup games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Barrett scored 12 points on 5 for 10 from the floor and hit 2 of 4 3-pointers, but it was not enough to carry Canada, who nearly overcame an 18-point deficit and tied it at 79-79 with a minute to go.

Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner broke the deadlock as Toronto Raptors’ new point guard Dennis Schröder orchestrated Germany’s strong finish to escape with the win.