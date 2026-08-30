Arizona Cardinals 53-Man Roster Cuts Tracker

The Arizona Cardinals have until 6:00 p.m. ET to submit their 53-man roster to the NFL. They’ll have two weeks to prepare for their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Players of different service time in the NFL get different courtesies when cut. Those who have spent less than four seasons in the league are subject to waivers, while those with four or more can be outright released.

Also, players will be placed on injured reserve. The Cardinals can only designate up to two such players to return during the season. Overall, they have eight such spots for the season.

Here are all the latest updates on which players were cut or added to the Cardinals‘ roster on cutdown day.

Cardinals Cuts Toward 53-Man Roster

RB Corey Kiner was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2028 seventh-rounder. Kiner lost the fourth running back competition to Bam Knight but played well enough to make another team’s roster.

OT Christian Jones was waived, per NFL insider Mike Garofolo. The fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft played four games for the team in two years and started the 2024 season finale.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting was released, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The veteran corner will move on after two seasons in Arizona.

CB Starling Thomas V was waived, according to CBS’ Matt Zenitz. Thomas missed all of 2025 with an ACL injury.

OL Matt Pryor has been released, reports Garofolo. The seven-year veteran signed with the Cardinals in the offseason.

LB Owen Pappoe will be waived, per Fowler. Pappoe has 66 career tackles in three seasons with Arizona.

TE Rivaldo Fairweather has been waived, per Zenitz. The Cardinals signed him off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad last year, but didn’t suit up for a game.

QB Kedon Slovis was waived, according to Garofolo. Slovis was the fourth quarterback on the depth chart and was a long shot to make the roster.

Cardinals Additions to Roster

TE Hunter Long was picked up in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a late-round pick swap in 2028. Long spent two seasons in head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense with the Los Angeles Rams.