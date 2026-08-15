Cardinals Send $62 Million Pro Bowler to Chiefs in Latest Trade Pitch

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort claims Josh Sweat isn’t on the block, but for a 29-year-old pass rusher currently sitting out camp, playing out a rebuild in Glendale doesn’t make much sense.

Arizona has the draft capital to burn, and shipping their star edge defender to a legitimate contender is the win-win move both sides actually need.

That is also one of the reasons why FanSided’s Winston Wilcox believes there are still a few trades for Sweat that could make Ossenfort really consider a good deal.

Josh Sweat to Kansas City Chiefs?

Wilcox sees the Kansas City Chiefs making a pitch to Arizona. Chiefs get Sweat, and Cardinals get George Karlaftis and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft via Atlanta Falcons.

“Also as part of this deal, the Chiefs have to part ways with a sixth-round pick in 2027. My thought here is that, as much as the Cardinals need draft capital, they can’t simply think stockpiling draft picks is going to save them from their rebuild. They need players, and Karlaftis could benefit from a new team,” Wilcox writes.

For Mike LaFleur, trading Sweat is more about matching the roster to the young core they’re building. They secured rookie Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall, and Carson Beck in round three, both headlining this year’s class. And that’s not even mentioning Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride from last year’s class.

Ossenfort’s under-25 core rebuild is evident.

Landing a 25-year-old anchor like George Karlaftis gives Nick Rallis an edge defender who not only fits in that young class, but is someone they can lock up for the long haul.

Instead of paying top dollar to a 29-year-old on a rebuilding squad, the Cardinals reset the clock with a high-floor starter. Plus, they scoop up an extra 2027 draft pick for Mike LaFleur and Monti Ossenfort to keep stacking talent.

“Karlaftis has just one season with 10 or more sacks and has been a steady contributor in the pass rush. He’s not the primary pass rusher on a team, but he’s still nice to have and once the Cardinals figure out their path forward in this rebuild, they’ll find their star EDGE rusher. For now, Karlaftis should suffice.”

The Chiefs Also Get Exactly What They Want

KC is in for a win as well with the pitch.

They have the offense to win another ring, but their pass rush is still a one-man show starring Chris Jones, and he can only keep running the show for so long.

Sweat gives them the much-needed pass-rush rotation as someone who bagged 12 sacks last season.

He also tied for the NFL lead with four strip-sacks in 2025. Adding an edge rusher who turns standard sacks into immediate possessions can change games fast for Andy Reid.

And as for Karlaftis, there won’t be much room in KC since they have already turned their attention to R Mason Thomas, and now with Sweat as a possibility.

The only holdup might be Karlaftis’ recent four-year, $93 million extension (with $62 million guaranteed). It will be a tough cap pill to swallow for both teams, but they just might be willing if it means a well-suited roster per their current needs.