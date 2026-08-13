Cardinals’ $3 Million Signing Called One of NFL’s Biggest Steals

The Arizona Cardinals are rebuilding, and most of their offseason moves flew under the radar. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks one of the quiet ones will pay off in a big way.

Kay named safety Andrew Wingard among the best value signings of free agency, calling the veteran a steal for a Cardinals defense still finding its footing.

The price tag is what makes it work. Wingard signed a one-year deal worth just $3 million, a bargain number for a starting-caliber safety.

Bleacher Report Calls Andrew Wingard a Steal for the Cardinals

Kay didn’t hide his enthusiasm for the fit.

“The Cardinals got a steal on the 29-year-old’s services,” Kay wrote, describing Wingard as a savvy, versatile defender who would quickly put his stamp on an up-and-coming defense.

The resume backs the praise.

A three-time first-team All-Mountain West pick at Wyoming, Wingard entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and worked his way from special-teamer to defensive starter within three seasons. Over seven seasons in Jacksonville, he appeared in 102 games with 44 starts and piled up 349 tackles, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, becoming the most productive undrafted defender in franchise history.

His 2025 season was the best of the bunch. Wingard started all 16 games he played, finishing second on the Jaguars with 84 tackles while adding nine passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.

He’s already turning heads in camp. During one practice, Wingard blanketed Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals’ No. 1 receiver, in one-on-one work.

How Andrew Wingard Fits Arizona’s Safety Room

Wingard landed in Arizona to fill a real hole.

The Cardinals lost Jalen Thompson to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, opening a starting spot next to Budda Baker. Baker remains the anchor of the group, a perennial Pro Bowler who landed at No. 75 on the NFL’s Top 100 list this year.

As of now, Wingard has been listed as the starting safety on the official depth chart.

Early on, he’s been earning the praise from his coaches. Specifically, Cardinals’ defensive coordinator Nick Rallis hasn’t been shy about what Wingard has added since arriving.

“It’s clear as soon as this guy stepped in he’s a football player and stands for what we’re about: play style, execution, taking the ball away. He’s made plays,” Rallis said. “His teammates love playing with him because he’s a fast communicator — which is huge in the backend — so they feel his presence.”

A reliable veteran who can line up in several spots gives Rallis another chess piece next to Baker as the Cardinals try to tighten things up under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

The bigger picture is what makes the signing smart. Arizona is likely facing an uphill climb in 2026, and spending big at every position isn’t realistic during what looks to be another rebuild. Adding a dependable, versatile safety like Wingard for $3 million is exactly the kind of low-cost move that quietly raises a defense’s floor.